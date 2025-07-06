Tired Of Winning Yet? Trump and his fantastic, excellent, very good, outstanding week

What a week he is having! Or month. Or first five and a half months of his presidency.

The “he” of whom I speak, is, of course, President Donald J. Trump.

Has any president ever had a couple of weeks like the past two for Trump?

Has any president ever had such a torrid and impactful start to his term?

The border is secure, something many thought impossible a relative blink of an eye ago. The stock market -- S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average alike -- is at an all-time high.

Tariffs have brought in large sums of money to the Treasury … or wherever it goes.

Yet inflation is down. Real wages are up. Illegal aliens are being sent back. Crime is down. Optimism is up, at least among the rational and attentive.

Our NATO partners seem to have finally pledged to contribute 5% of their GDP to their own defense. Viable trade deals have been negotiated between the U.S. and several other nations. Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been dealt a serious blow. There is, perhaps, now a better chance of lasting peace in the Middle East. The Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has secured a peace treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, nations that have been fighting for literally decades. (Trump has once again been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.)

And just days ago, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” was passed by the Senate and the House, a major victory for the Winner-in-Chief. And I could go on.

Trump is a true “Independent-Republican,” and has essentially overridden and demolished the old country club Republican Party.

Thank God. Trump, perhaps more justifiably than almost anyone else, could be a snobbish, uncaring elitist. He is not. He is the opposite. He truly cares about the “common man.” It honestly pains him when there is needless death and destruction, whether in his own country or abroad. He doesn’t revel in the deaths of Ukranians, Russians, Israelis, or Palestinians for that matter. For some reason, he even purportedly declined to target Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei for assassination.

Yet he has Americans’ backs. If aggressive action must be taken to protect Americans, he will do so…anywhere in the world. But he knows that unquestioned strength is the best — indeed the only — way to prevent war and conflict in the future.

Make no mistake about it, Trump is the Republican Party right now. And RINOs better learn that lesson once and for all. MAGA is—and has to be — the future of the GOP.

Fortunately, many have come to that realization, and the likes of J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Tulsi Gabbard, et al., make that clear.

Godspeed to all of them. And may God bless America.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License