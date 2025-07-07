Randi Weingarten’s Fourth of July tweet embarrassingly deleted

Randi Weingarten is the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) … and a blithering idiot.

It is no wonder that she often restricts replies to her posts.

Weingarten posted this gem on July 4th: "Hoping this 4rth of July the sun starts peaking thru again.” 4rth of July?

And, in this context, “peeking” would be the applicable word, Ms. Weingarten.

Weingarten is a teacher.

She also tweeted: “The Big Ugly Bill was signed into law today. We’re going to do all we can to support the kids and communities who will be harmed by the massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich — and yes, we will be holding folk accountable for their votes.”

See if you can decipher what is wrong with this line/assertion: “Massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich.”

This is a remarkably poor choice of words. “Massive?!” “Wealth?!” There can’t be a massive transfer of wealth … from the poor to the rich.

Largely because if the poor had massive amounts of wealth they wouldn’t be “poor.”

This is not a difficult concept to grasp, except, apparently, for Marxist “educators” hell bent on scaring people … and upset that any transfer of wealth isn’t going to them this time.

Ms. Weingarten also spent the 4th — I mean 4rth — trafficking in other posts and reposts, apparently including this one from @TimothyDSnyder: “With the passage of Trump’s death bill, we face the prospect of many great harms, including an archipelago of concentration camps across the United States.”

“Death bill?!” “Archipelago of concentration camps?!” What kind of talk is that?! Leftist tweets like this are so preposterous as to be amusing. They might as well tweet, “I have a 23-inch penis” or “Saw 3 unicorns today.” It is pathetic and embarrassing. They are like the boy who cried “wolf!” Except, in this case, they are the boy who cried “Hitler!”

Takes one to know one, I guess.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via YouTube.