A journey to conservatism

There’s much discussion in contemporary American society about what it means to be a conservative as well as who can be considered a conservative. I can only attempt to answer this question based on how I came to be a conservative and what conservatism means to me.

In order to understand what conservatism means to me a short introduction is in order. I was raised in a relatively secular environment in a New York suburb known for its natural beauty and the virtual absence of crime and a population largely secular but consisting primarily of Irish and Italian Catholics and Reform and Conservative Jews. I was raised in a Secular Jewish household.

Like many teenagers I was searching for deeper meaning in life and eventually became a Religious Jew at age 13. As in Christianity, the more religious one is in the Jewish faith the more conservative one tends to be. As a result, around this time in my life I came to the conclusion that I am a conservative. To me that means I value this country, I value religious freedom and morality and I value conserving that which is righteous and true.

I came to believe, despite the propaganda in the media on TV and in the movies, that there really is good and evil in the world. Not everyone is entitled to their own truths but rather there are universal truths. This country is based on the good and the eternal as is western civilization in general. Not all cultures are equally good. America is what President Reagan referred to as “the last best hope for man.” It’s also a shining city on a hill. Our founders recognized God’s providence in everyday life and American presidents throughout the years have often quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven.

For me my political heroes are conservatives such as Charlie Kirk and President Trump. In addition, I revere the founding fathers and all they sacrificed so that we may live in a moral yet free land. Ordered liberty like the founders intended.

As I reached college time I began to participate and write for TPUSA and would eventually attend their conferences, something I still do. I have voted Republican every election of my lifetime and have proudly cast my vote for President Trump all three times. I am active in supporting local conservative Republican candidates and pray for the continued success of President Trump.

So for me conservatism will always be about choosing good over evil. The righteous cause and the people that make up America. The moral and Biblical values which make this country great and the founders and soldiers who fought in the American Revolution so that we can live a moral and free life one of ordered liberty and pursue the American dream together with our fellow countrymen. To quote President Reagan one more time together “you and I have a rendezvous with destiny.”

