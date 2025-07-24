The Russia Hoax if honest media figures had asked the right question

We all know that after Trump defeated Hillary for the Presidency in 2016, our Justice Department alleged that Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin and Russia to rig, if not outright steal, the 2016 election.

We all asked a key question at that time: “Why would Putin prefer Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton as President?” A clear answer on that could have derailed the Russia hoax while it was still in the barn, yet for some reason, it never got measurable attention from the media or even the Republican Party. Dusting the question off now encourages us to reflect on it.

Image by ChatGPT.

Factors: Hillary’s left-leaning politics and authoritarian nature are closer to those of Russia. She’d been shown to be performative but without substance (think red ‘RESET’ button), and feckless (think Benghazi and the Arab Spring for starters). Hillary would have been Putin’s natural ally and not inclined to hamper his plans.

The facts revealed yesterday afternoon have shown that everything we knew then, Putin also knew to be true (including her substance abuse problem), and he planned to capitalize on those facts. A stoned, leftist Hillary in the White House was his ace in the hole.

And, logically, Trump would be a bigger threat to Putin, as demonstrated in Trump’s first term when his policies on increased American natural gas production drove the price to or below the cost of Russian production (and here), nearly bankrupting the Russian economy and certainly handcuffing Putin’s actions globally.

An interesting video covers Trump in 2019 claiming, “I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done it but me.” We are used to Trump’s ability to debate. Therefore, many people missed the truth because they saw this as just being defensive or even braggadocious. However, we see now that he already knew the truth 5 years ago, so he was spot on. Trump stood tall for four-plus years in the face of this onslaught, biding his time. Thankfully, he was re-elected and given a congressional majority, so he can now prosecute the guilty.

Hillary’s hubris basically shoved all her chips into the pot while saying, “All In.” Democrats were so sure of winning in 2016 that they didn’t have Plan B should they lose. Then, they concocted the Russia Hoax as a desperation move once they did lose. Which also just backfired in their faces.

Because Hillary, the Democrat party leadership, and the Deep State were so arrogant in the belief that the Russia Hoax would not just defeat Trump, but also destroy him, they took these actions in front of staffers and others who did not support these illegal actions. Some of those people are (finally) becoming whistleblowers now that Trump is back in office.

Not all the Democrats will escape with “get out of jail free” cards. All those partisan judges they appointed can’t help them. It’s all ‘popping corks and confetti’ time until you realize that the government you weaponized is in the hands of the man you weaponized it against.

Schadenfreude, anyone? I know I have my popcorn ready.

Yet, asking the most obvious question—why would Putin want Trump to win?—could have stopped it all cold. Does anyone reading this still doubt the evil that exists, evil that needs to be prosecuted so fully that it can never happen again?