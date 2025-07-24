Trump’s immigration policies: A win for American youth

The Trump Administration’s latest approach to addressing illegal immigration is putting the focus back where it belongs -- on American youth. While critics condemn the recent crackdown on taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens as harsh or even cruel, the truth is that this policy shift is long overdue. It marks the beginning of a necessary realignment -- one that prioritizes struggling American families, restores fairness to our social safety net, and ensures that U.S. children aren’t pushed to the back of the line.

Last week, the administration announced that it would block illegal aliens from accessing Head Start and other federal benefits traditionally designed for low-income American families. As expected, opponents quickly branded this move as an attack on children. In reality, it is quite the opposite. What the naysayers miss -- willfully or otherwise -- is the real mission: restoring opportunity for American children who have been overlooked in a system strained by unlimited demand and limited resources.

Take California, for example. A 2019–2020 budget report found that an estimated 295,000 four-year-olds in California were eligible for Head Start. These are American children -- many living below the federal poverty line -- who, in theory, should have access to early education, nutrition, and family services. Only 27,000 to 34,000 children actually enrolled. That leaves a staggering 260,000 low-income children without access to one of the most foundational tools for academic and developmental success.

Nowhere is this shortfall more apparent than in Los Angeles County, where high poverty rates and a dense population create fierce competition for services like Head Start. The Los Angeles County Office of Education currently serves just over 10,000 children through Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Despite this, tens of thousands more remain unserved -- many on waitlists or simply turned away due to lack of space. Meanwhile, California is home to an estimated 2.7 million illegal aliens, including tens of thousands of children under the age of five, who are increasingly competing for these same taxpayer-funded services.

The result? American children, especially those in working-class or impoverished communities, are often pushed aside in favor of a political agenda that prioritizes non-citizens over citizens. Politicians in California, despite claiming to champion social equity, continue to pass laws and budget expansions that provide state-funded healthcare and housing aid to illegal aliens -- while thousands of American children sit at home, left out of the very programs that were created for them.

This isn't about race, and it’s not about cruelty. It's about responsibility. A nation has a duty to care for its own citizens first, especially its children. When our systems are overburdened, when funding is limited, and when access is competitive, we must draw clear lines. Prioritizing citizens in programs like Head Start is not just common sense, it’s morally correct. It recognizes that while empathy and compassion are good qualities, they cannot come at the cost of neglecting the citizens our leaders have sworn to serve and protect.

Illegal immigration activists will still argue that these changes punish children who had no control over their immigration status. That argument overlooks the broader issue: low-income American families -- citizens and legal residents of the country -- are the ones left out in the cold when programs like Head Start are stretched too thin. Compassion cannot mean a blind abandonment of fairness.

Expanding access to services for illegal aliens creates backwards incentives. When families around the world see that the U.S. provides free education, housing, and healthcare to non-citizens, they are more likely to risk illegal entry -- not less. This undermines not only the rule of law but also the ability of programs like Head Start to function as intended. Turning off benefits to those who entered our country illegally, a hallmark of the Trump Administration’s strategy, may be more effective at reducing illegal immigration than a wall at the border.

President Trump’s immigration reforms, particularly those aimed at reining in abuse of public services, may feel uncomfortable to some -- but for millions of American children living in poverty, they represent a lifeline. Redirecting limited resources to those most entitled to them isn’t just smart policy -- it’s long-overdue justice for American youth.

Until we stop pretending that we can serve everyone without consequences, Americans will continue to pay the price. It's time we stopped apologizing for putting our own country -- and our children -- first.

Hayley Hill is a communications associate at the Immigration Reform Law Institute in Washington, D.C.

Image: Head Start