Who whispered in Claudia's ear?

What a difference a day makes. "24 little hours" as goes that song. Well, something happened in Mexico because "La Presidenta" as she likes to be called, did a quick reversal on what's happening in LA.

Not long ago, she called for people to mobilize in opposition to the tax or fee on remittances. This is the story:

Mexico’s president is threatening to “mobilize” the country against a Republican proposal to tax remittances, which advocates say would choke off cash flow to Mexican drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum raged against the proposal in a speech against the law, which imposes a tax on money sent out of the United States by foreign nationals. “If necessary, we’ll mobilize,” Sheinbaum said. “We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen. From the U.S. to Mexico.”

To be fair, the President of Mexico was not talking about the violence in LA. Unfortunately, her timing was awful. Calling for "amigos in the U.S." to mobilize when “other amigos” are waving Mexican flags with cars burning in the background is bad timing 101. I'm sure she didn't plan it that way, but life is unfair.

So Presidenta Sheinbaum came back the next day and clarified her position:

"We call on the Mexican community to act peacefully and not fall for provocations," Sheinbaum said.

She did not call for an end to the protests. My question is what provocations are people burning cars falling for? She didn’t explain and no one asked.

What happened? Maybe President Sheinbaum realized that she had stepped on it and shifted gears. Or maybe someone whispered in her ear to stay away from LA.

I don't know what happened but I do know that she is facing serious internal issues from violence to teachers protesting all over. Maybe she thought that a fight with President Trump would help her politically.

Who knows? But she is not talking about mobilizing anymore.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX