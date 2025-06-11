Lipstick on riots

A sampling of mainstream news shows consistent avoidance of describing riots as riots, violence as violence, vandalism as vandalism, ICE & police as victims of rioter violence, etc.

The MSM and their Democrat counterparts stick closely to “protesters” and “protests”, illegal immigrants as undocumented citizens, and a thuggish twist on law enforcement people as various shades of brutal persecutors.

Here are a few examples of the downplaying and diminshing we’re seeing from the left, first, from California lawmaker Isaac G. Bryan:

Them: “LA is a full on insurrection”



Us at the protest: pic.twitter.com/h1V2BX15Xb — Isaac G. Bryan (@ib2_real) June 8, 2025

Here, from LA city councilwoman:

CNN cut the feed on the LA councilwoman the moment she said that after the peaceful protest ended, opportunists came in to ravage small businesses, smash storefronts, and threaten the community. pic.twitter.com/pCb98sILhY — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 11, 2025

Since few people ever dig into things deep enough to challenge their preconceptions, this slanted news operates as confirmation for the liberal, democrat, woke-ist population.

The only liberals whose views may be impacted are among the less nutty liberals in the LA area who see and suffer from the riots.

National liberal leaders are thrilled. The era of dirty hippy, anti-war, civil rights riots has revived. Illegal immigrants are the new victims for whom their hearts can bleed and their emotions orgasm—at least as part of their political act, not in reality.

Liberal excitement thrives in the security of their urban neighborhoods and upscale apartment buildings. Such thrilling discussions they can have at their classy parties, while drinking trendy wines and tasting gourmet canapés served up by their illegal immigrant servants.

This is raw cultural warfare. These traitors need to be crushed and driven from responsible positions. We need to embrace the suck, challenge them head on, and fight the fight stronger, longer, and better than they do.

If we don’t, the traditional values that built Western Civilization will be defeated, and our descendants will suffer in some version of a brutal commie police state.

(Full disclosure: I’ve hated these traitorous leeches since witnessing a number of their “protests” at the University of Texas in Austin in the 60s and early 70s. They reveled in their moral righteousness while wearing gaudy “look-at-me” garb, the grime that comes with not bathing, doing drugs and acting like totally lawless jerks. Ugly, personally miserable loonies that were desperate to do something that would make their loser lives meaningful.)

Image generated by AI.