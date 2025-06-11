Why is the left trying to inflame a civil war?

If you’re reasonable and logical — a fair assumption for those of us on the pro-freedom, conservative side of the political spectrum — you will quickly have recognized that we are in a precarious position, with violent protests from the far left spreading like wildfire. Therefore, if you were in the midst of the month-long planning process of another “spontaneous” interminable protest — a “Nationwide Day of Defiance,” set for this Saturday — you would likely scale it back, if not cancel it, given the incendiary nature of multiple sources of trouble throughout the country. Because it doesn’t matter how many times the national socialist media parrots the “mostly peaceful protest” lies; all it takes are a few troublemakers in a sea of innocents to turn these events into chaos.

Part of the problem is that people planning these “spontaneous” events are likely not reasonable and logical, or they wouldn’t be leftists. However, they are taking the exact opposite course of action. They are inflaming tensions instead of calming them. Sure, they play lip service to “peaceful protests,” but we’ve all seen what that entails.

Like an arsonist on a tear, they aren’t satisfied with just one outbreak of trouble. They are taking extra steps to ensure that the conflict is spread to every corner of the country. Does that sound like responsible behavior to you?

Why are they doing this? Why are they rhetorically pouring gasoline on a smoldering brushfire and fanning the flames? No doubt helped with our tax dollars along the way?

The answer is disturbingly obvious. The whole point is to provide as many “flashpoints” as possible to blame the resulting conflagration on President Trump and the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum. Glenn Beck detailed his theory on this:

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently dared President Trump to arrest him for protecting illegal immigrants. But Glenn Beck points out the bigger news that Newsom accidentally dropped: when he claimed Trump “wants a civil war,” he was self-diagnosing. That’s what the LA riots are really about, Glenn argues.

The good news is that the commie left have to do their planning online and in the open, so we can keep an eye on them with VPNs, TOR, the Wayback Machine, and archive.today.

They’re being ever so helpful in mapping out and documenting their little tantrum events around the country.

Naturally, we use these APs for the same reason you don heavy rubber gloves when dealing with raw sewage. For starters, Axios has a nice interactive map of all the events, so you can at least get an idea of the relative level of crazy coming to a city near you. It also links to the original site for more information. The site “no kings” —they are really clever with their marketing nomenclature aren’t they? — lists out the events, with links to detailed information such as their little events taking place on pedestrian overpasses. These all have locations and times to help you avoid them.

Were they rational, the left would be doing what they can to reduce tension. That is clearly not the case. Thus, we have to avoid the arsonists trying to provoke trouble in any way they can.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: kolyaeg via Pixabay, Pixabay License.