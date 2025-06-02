TV commercials are making me uncomfortable in my easy chair

It’s baaaaaaccccckkkkk! What am I talking about? Woke Subliminal advertising keeps trying to socially engineer the land of the free and the home of the unsuspecting (brave). What is subliminal advertising?

According to Google’s AI, subliminal advertising is a technique where marketers use visual or auditory stimuli that are below the conscious threshold of perception to influence consumer behavior. It’s designed to subtly affect attitudes and desires without the consumer being aware they’re being manipulated.

In addition to being heavier than I should be at 71, I am too cheap to pay Amazon Prime to eliminate commercials. Their commercials are annoying, and I suspect they are trying to make me feel guilty for marrying a woman of my own race.

Image created using AI.

I love my wife, and I am glad I married her. As I watch their commercials, however, nearly all families in America are mixed race. When I look at my wife and then look at the wives on TV, a dissonance develops in my brain. Questions develop in my gray matter that ask: Why doesn’t my wife look like the wives on the commercials, or why doesn’t my family look like the commercial families?

Like most law-abiding citizens, I get bothered when someone suggests I did something wrong. Like most contrarians, I grow weary of the strict demands of peer pressure.

The wokesters out there are not going away. To be sure, they took a hit with the second election of Donald Trump in 2024, but they are fighting for their vision of what this country should be as much as we are fighting to Make America Great Again. They still have major pieces on this chessboard from sea to shining sea.

Fortunately for us, they still cling to their wildly unpopular woke ideas like open borders, Men competing as women, and the sexualization and dumbing down of our kids in public schools.

The culture war is far from over. The Globalists/Wokesters are receding on many fronts. In Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and other European states, right-wing populist parties have either come to power or made a strong showing in recent elections.

I am glad to be free, and I am glad that freedom extends to the matter of choosing a mate. If someone wants to marry someone of another race, I say with Tiny Tim, “God bless us, everyone.” If, however, someone wants to marry someone of their own race, I say God bless that, too.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.