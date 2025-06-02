Ten nukes? And a June 15 'go' date?

On May 31, The Frank reported that Iran has a stockpile of 408.6 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium—enough for roughly 10 nuclear weapons. U.S. officials say it could take Iran less than two weeks to convert this highly enriched uranium into enough weapons-grade 90% fissile material for a nuclear weapon.

Two weeks!

June 15!!

Donald Trump says he wants a strong deal with Iran.

“I want it very strong where we can go in with inspectors. We can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody’s going to be in the lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up,” Trump said.

That’s the right attitude, but is it feasible that Iran will agree to it? Trump wants a “deal.” Any deal requires some measure of trust. Can Iran be trusted at all?

One former national security adviser says “no”:

“I think we’re really at a very important point here, whether, whether Trump is going to try and continue these negotiations, which I think are going to be completely fruitless, or whether Israel is going to do what it has to do to protect its very existence,” Bolton said Friday evening in an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance.”

It is most distressing that Uncle Sam has been so stupid for so long to let things get this far, and it seems our trust that Israel would never let it happen has been misplaced.

The Muslims love to mock us with “We love death more than you love life!” Does not that love of death render Iran invulnerable to the doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” (MAD)?

Could it be that the dealmeister is so beguiled by the prospective glory of a diplomatic triumph that he will delay doing what must be done before it is too late?

We must realize that Iran is not alone. It has a comrade in North Korea, and it is not at all difficult to conjecture how Iran and the Norks could cooperate to tag team us. While we are distracted with Iran’s launch preparations and our last-minute efforts to bribe them or talk them out of it, the Norks could detonate EMPs over all our nuclear facilities, following which Iran then launches its ten nukes.

And once mushrooms bloom over America, will not the two big commie states, China and Russia, pile on?

Is it time to stop yammering, give a final warning, and attack?

Robert Frost famously wondered whether the world would perish in fire or in ice. The recent news that Iran is on the threshold of ten nukes says that the smart money bets on fire.

