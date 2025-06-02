Palantir goes domestic, and Big Brother is officially here *UPDATED*

There’s a quote, though the source isn’t exactly known, and it goes like this: “Whenever people need a hero, we shall supply him.” I can’t quite shake the feeling that Donald Trump is that controlled opposition hero, and this story has me all the more unsettled: Trump is reportedly funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to software giant Palantir, building out a massive domestic surveillance and data collection network, which includes American citizens. From a report at Yahoo Finance:

Since Trump signed an executive order in March calling for more interagency data sharing, Palantir has quietly become the go-to vendor for building that digital infrastructure. The company has landed more than $113 million in new and extended federal contracts since Trump took office including a blockbuster $795 million deal with the Pentagon last week. Palantir's Foundry platform is already in use at Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, and engineers were recently embedded at the IRS to begin building a unified, searchable database for taxpayer records. Talks are also underway with the Social Security Administration and Department of Education, suggesting more agencies could follow.

To make matters worse, a slew of MAGA sycophants are promising critical thinkers that this is a “good thing” for Americans, because it’s how we identify all of the threats that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris imported into the country during their reign of terror—one such example is seen below:

If you’re a patriot, you want Trump using every tool to keep you safe. — Pregnant Redhead (@PregnantRedhead) May 30, 2025

Perhaps she never heard the wise remark attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would trade freedom for safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” To follow Franklin’s observation to its logical conclusion: “Those who would trade freedom for safety will get neither liberty nor safety. The Republican federal government is selling us this massive database by saying it’s how we clean up the illegal invasion mess wrought by the Democrats—but something tells me they were in it together, and this was the plan all along. We’d resist a centralized database under the Democrats, but when Trump does it? “It’s for our safety.” (More dangerous words have never been spoken by politicians.)

A summary of the situation, from Jason Bassler of The Free Thought Project:

Trump loyalists drowning in copium. Remember, rule #1 is ALWAYS: Never get high on your own supply. pic.twitter.com/kppLyi9wc3 — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) June 1, 2025

Now, Palantir isn’t exactly to be trusted, for a number of reasons. First of all, the company was founded in part by a man named Peter Thiel, with investment firms BlackRock and Vanguard owning a significant share. Thiel is a billionaire member of the World Economic Forum, and in 2023, Thiel’s gay lover was found dead after he reportedly blew the lid on the alleged affair to Thiel’s husband. He doesn’t quite strike me as a “conservative,” or an America-first type of guy. Here’s another disturbing aspect: the name “Palantir” comes from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings tale, as it was the name of the indestructible crystal ball that the evil Saruman used to surveil events throughout Middle Earth, even those far into the future. With Palantir’s use of AI to run algorithms and assess future threats, this is looking a little like the plot to Minority Report.

UPDATED: I have just come across a relevant video. Below, Alex Karp, another Palantir founder, brags about how his tech “stopped the far-right” movement that was washing across Europe:

MUST WATCH: Alex Karp, the co-founder & CEO of Peter Thiel’s company Palantir, says that their product known as Gotham (which he calls PG) “single handedly stopped the rise of the far right in Europe”.



Peter Thiel calls himself an ally to the right while he works to destroy us. pic.twitter.com/FVjT8D9qv1 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 18, 2023

Now, Bassler also adds this about the new data centralization plans:

No, this Palantir database isn’t like the others. It will combine:



-Tax filings

-Student debt

-Social Security

-Bank accounts

-Medical claims

-Immigration status



No previous database system has ever centralized this much personal info across various federal agencies. — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) June 1, 2025

And, where it can lead:

-REAL ID enforcement

-Surveillance stablecoins

-AI Biometric entry/exit systems

-Palantir building a master database

-FedEx trucks equipped with license plate readers

-ICE using facial recognition to monitor online dissent



2025: Directed by Orwell, produced by Palantir. — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) June 2, 2025

Big Brother is officially here.

Image: Mark Hillary, CC BY 2.0, Flickr, unaltered.