Does the White House need ghostbusters?

A Secret Service whistleblower claims that Joe Biden would occasionally get lost in a closet in the White House. Some closet. Then again, Biden is some idiot.

How much can one keep picking on the wretched cretin? Unfortunately, with investigations ramping up over the autopen and cover-up, he’s going to be in the news a while longer, so we might as well keep going….

They’ll try, but at this point it will be hard even for the MSM to paint him in a favorable light when his judgment day arrives.

Sure, he kept getting reelected while enriching himself on the public dole, but consider who kept voting for him: a few hundred thousand “progressives” in a small lefty state. Rather, they kept voting for his name rather than him, even though he’s a dimwit who’s been wrong on just about everything. Being mad themselves, the lefties kept voting for someone routinely considered one of the stupidest members in the Senate.

It may get tiresome pointing out his lack of decency and humanity, but, unlike some of his predecessors (George W. mostly keeps quiet, for example) he just won’t go away. Besides, when someone with access to the nuclear football gets lost in his own closet, it’s noteworthy for the upcoming investigations. His evil enablers claim he was “running rings around them” — sure, only to the extent he keeps going around in circles. Like a ghostly orb, perhaps.

Biden stumbling and bumbling around in his own closet is an appropriate metaphor for the skeletons and ghosts he likely found there. He is a soulless skeleton, being barely alive, despite his unseemly (and continued) threats to “beat the hell the hell out of them,” speaking about the authors of Original Sin. He is just not normal, but inexorably transitioning into the paranormal.

Continually threatening to punch and beat people is incomprehensible even for someone who beats people up for a living (UFC, etc.), let alone an octogenarian who can barely remain upright. It’s like saying, “Oh, yes, I’m still vibrant, look at me… I can still meander on the beach if Jill is propping me up. By the way…‘I can beat the hell out of you.’” Who intimates and projects anything like that unless they have a very dark soul indeed? Still, I bet the MSM will try to portray him as decent and caring when the time comes.

Not only is his wit dim, but his whole aura is anemic. The lights are flickering, but nobody is home. That may be why Biden likes to shake hands with nobodies, he feels an ephemeral sense of comradery. Was he really lost in his closet, or just cavorting with ghosts in that shady space? After all, some believe that ghosts are the spirits of people who didn’t make it into heaven, so perhaps Joe was practicing. No wonder his fixation on violence and hell.

For his sake, one hopes the almighty is more merciful than just when Biden tries to enter the pearly gates. If it’s the latter, then I recommend President Trump and J.D. Vance call the ghostbusters for Biden is likely to be trapped. Have the closet (and perhaps the rest of the White House) fitted with EMF meters, digital thermometers, thermal cameras, and proton packs.

Who you gonna call?

