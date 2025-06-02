Who let that pro-Hamas terrorist with the flamethrower into our country?

As if the monstrous flamethrower attack on elderly Jewish people exercising their First Amendment rights to assemble and petition in Boulder, Colorado weren't terrible enough, the details of how it came to happen are worse.

According to the White House:

🚨BOULDER ANTISEMITIC TERROR ATTACK: Illegal Alien Mohamed Soliman, Who Set Jewish Americans on Fire, Entered During the Biden Administration pic.twitter.com/gDw7wYfgt4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2025

SkyNews reports that he was an illegal alien who was let into the U.S. in 2022 by the Biden administration, and allowed to apply for asylum in this country after he overstayed his visa and came to be here illegally:

Two senior law enforcement officials told Sky News' US partner network NBC News that Soliman is an Egyptian national who seemingly acted alone. They said he has no previous significant contact with law enforcement. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, said Soliman was in the US "illegally". She posted on X: "He entered the country in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired on February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022." President Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the "horrific" attack in Boulder "will not be tolerated in the United States of America". He added the suspect "came in through Biden's ridiculous open border policy, which has hurt our country so badly. He must go out under 'Trump' policy. Acts of terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law".

Meanwhile, the press, and Colorado officials are covering for him -- and in no time at all, we are going to hear "Colorado Man."

.@nytimes hours behind Fox's @BillMelugin_ --still hasn't ID'd the perp suspect in Boulder as an immigrant (let alone an illegal immigrant) https://t.co/jvgMDTFca4 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 2, 2025

This is why we shouldn't be allowing every visa violator and illegal border crosser "due process" and the "right" to apply for asylum. Some have proven themselves to be terrorists, attempting to murder Americans over their miserable, worthless causes back home. Thousands of terrorist watch-listers have been allowed in under the Biden administration, and everyone who comes in gets to apply for "asylum," complete with work permits and years of waiting for case adjudication. That suits terrorist aims just fine. And underlines why Trump's hard hand on immigration is the only safe and sensible course of action.

Image: The White House, via X // government work, public domain