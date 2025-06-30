So Canada wants to pick a tax fight?

As a Canadian friend told me after the church on Sunday, his compatriots up north need to start thinking about their country and less about hating Trump. It seems that the Canadian version of Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well up there. The latest involves President Trump stopping negotiations over a tax. Here is the story:

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is immediately “terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada” in response to Ottawa’s decision to impose a digital services tax on American tech firms. Trump’s surprise announcement on Truth Social accused Canada of “copying the European Union” with the “egregious” tax. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,” Trump added.

A digital service tax? Why? What local version of a digital service company is it protecting? Furthermore, this tax is inspired by the Europeans? Really? Canada wants to copy the Europeans?

So let's hope that the Carney government comes to its senses and realizes that trade with the U.S. is more important than copying whatever Europe does. Also, there is the whole question of defending Canada, a pretty good deal that our friends up north enjoy. Who protects their airspace and massive coastlines? It's not the underfunded Canadian armed forces. It's not the Europeans either because they've been protected by the U.S. for a long time.

So let the smart people move this ball forward and let's get a deal done. A week ago things were looking positive and now this tax. It's time to settle this and boost, not hurt, our mutual economic relations.

