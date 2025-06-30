Singing our way to victory

A change is coming to the ongoing culture and information war between Republicans and the American Marxists of the Left.

The political Left has long leveraged the music industry to shape cultural and news narratives, often disseminating misleading information.

In response, a new conservative music emerges as a powerful countermeasure, capable of conveying truth and rallying communities with emotional resonance.

As a single song can encapsulate the persuasive force of standard media, these pop music releases serve as strategic instruments, challenging the left’s dominance in the cultural and legacy media news sphere.



Their widespread dissemination on X and over 100 streaming platforms amplifies their reach, engaging thousands in the experience of education through powerful lyrics and music.

RIGHT SIDE MUSIC is developing conservative popular music releases for both the U.S. and various countries which are locked in a struggle with the totalitarian Left for the hearts and minds of citizens. A battle of information and culture that we conservatives cannot afford to lose.

An example of this new type conservative music is "We Never Surrender" by Colt Tammers, found on the Right Side Music website.



Just like all the Pop Conservative Music, it's based on a powerful moment in conservative history. In this case the famous speech of Winston Churchill of 1940 to the House of Parliament. Faced by overwhelming might of the Nazi enemy, he told the Parliament:

"We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender".



This is incorporated in our struggle against Marxist Leftist tyranny, and the lyrics are updated for our battle today. You can listen to this wonderful new song here on Right Side Music. It is also streaming on over 100 music platforms.

Another example of this new instrument in the information war and culture war is a song based on the Revolutionary War pamphlet of Thomas Paine, Common Sense.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph."

This song by Signe Viking-North, Atomic Violin on YouTube and over 100 streaming platforms., brings back the message of Thomas Paine.

The Marxist-Islamists of the political Left, are well financed and organized. Their propaganda is spread through the mainstream media and also the school systems of large Democrat-run cities and states where the teachers union is focused on indoctrination.



With mid-term elections coming in November 2026, and constant attacks by Democrats to destabilize the Trump administration, there is no time to lose in the information war and culture war. The Marxist-Islamist Left uses propaganda professionally, and to blunt their lies, why not add new methods to our messaging mix? And why not end the horrific cultural monopoly on popular music by the Democrat Party and its new Marxist-Islamist branches?



To conclude, let's not forget those local federal district court judges who engaged in what many call an insurrection. Although much has been written about the unconstitutionality of their actions, one song on the site helps bring the point home. Here is "Has Anybody Seen the Wicked Judge" which provides a clear view if the challenge in three minutes of lyrics and music. And once we know what is wrong, we can fix it. Perhaps some of the justices were thinking about this song recently.

Image: Right Side Music