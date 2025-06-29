Michelle Obama calls giving birth the 'least significant' thing a woman can do

Move over Hillary Clinton.

Another Democrat former first lady is taking her contempt for children way beyond her distaste for baking cookies:

I know people are going to get on Michelle Obama for other reasons, but what struck me is what a weird thing it is for a parent to say, that “the least” significant thing your reproductive system does is create life. I’d be worried how my kids took that. https://t.co/6Uh6brNjtY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 30, 2025

It might explain why the Obama children never looked very happy, and why young Malia Obama no longer wants to use her mom and dad's last name in the career she is trying to build in film.

But more broadly, it highlights the moral disorder seen among Democrat opinionmakers. To downgrade motherhood, the one thing women can do to perpetrate the human race is an outrageous take on the vital role of women and the role they play most naturally.

In Democrat world, babies are now test-tube affairs if not farmed out to surrogates for convenience's sake. Womanhood is no longer innate -- any man can claim to be a woman and be recognized on an equal basis to women even as they are unable to conceive children or give birth. Sex and gender for Democrats is nothing more than checking a box.

And human beings? Well, they just kind of are there, floating in, nobody the bouncing baby boy or girl beloved by a mother or a father in their origins.

It's like a war against human civilization, obvious enough in that thoughtless yet deeply felt opinion of Michelle Obama, a remark bound to be met by approval by Democrats who will clap like seals at its mention.

It's sad stuff, this erasure of women and their glorious critical mission of bearing children and rearing them to become good adults. Democrats try to erase women's sports, claim they don't know what a woman is, and now downgrade having babies as the least important thing a woman can do, as opposed to, what, working as a wage slave in an office? Working on their hairdos and jewelry as Michelle (and many transgenders) obviously do?

That's Democrats for you. Even the French post-revolutionaries during the Directory period and post-revolutionary Stalin during World War II obsessed about motherhood as saving the world. But tired, wretched spent political movements, such as Michelle Obama's, whose marriage is reportedly on the rocks and whose kids are distancing themselves from her, apparently do not.

To heck with this nonsense. Most people embrace the role of women as mothers along with a culture of life.

Image: X video screen shot