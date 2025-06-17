As proof that war does have its lighter moments, I submit the following video of an Iranian female TV anchor:

BREAKING: The moment of the attack on IRIB (Iran State Broadcaster) pic.twitter.com/CVU26HHFub — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) June 16, 2025

She is in the middle of scolding the Great Satan (USA), when an Israeli ordnance finds its way into her broadcast studio. At which point, with a stunned look on her face, she ignominiously shuffles out of the camera’s view. It is comic relief straight out of a Schwarzenegger movie like True Lies. If Lorne Michaels were still funny, this would be the next opener for SNL followed by “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

It looks like her paymasters seem to be getting nervous too about Israel’s reach and may not wait around for the final act. Some like Ali Asghar Hejazi, Khamenei’s deputy chief of staff and longtime security adviser, are seeking asylum in Russia. With Israeli drones flying over Tehran, Khamenei may have a hard time finding a replacement. For the Israeli Air Force, it’s one big game of whack-a-mole whether it’s a Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iranian official. As the late, great P.J. O’Rourke once said, “Give War a Chance” and as the Clash proclaimed, “Rock the Casbah”.

