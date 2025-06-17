Ending the Deep State’s inversion matrix

Most everyone has heard about the transposition of good and evil and truth and falsehood. The best known description of this phenomena is from Isaiah the prophet, who lamented in chapter 5, verse 20, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

One of the ironies of the time in which we live is that this inversion of good and evil, truth and falsehood has become more widespread and extreme at the very time that science, technology, and productivity have reached their greatest heights in human history. How and why has that come about?

Something has been happening across the western Judeo-Christian world. It can be felt in the streets, at work, in schools, online and in the courts. It’s not just political or cultural. Because the “inversion matrix” has dark spiritual roots it is purpose-driven to attack and undermine the beliefs and norms of Judeo-Christian people and countries, rendering them vulnerable to being subverted by alien ideologies and hostile powers.

The inversion matrix, like Marxism and its derivatives such as Leninism, Maoism, and critical race theory, has its origin in spiritual darkness. In practice, the operational methodology of the inversion matrix is a kind of mass psychological engineering and guilt programming. For instance, such programing involves constant reminders about colonialism, slavery, privilege, and oppression. The language gets pumped with weaponized terms and labels intended to create a sort of mass narrative groupthink. In addition, when communication utilizes inflammatory labeling -- like racist, Islamophobe, transphobe, or “far right” -- to name a few, conversation becomes difficult and pointless. Such antagonistic language is employed intentionally to shut down conversation, to train people subliminally to self-censor, and to submit. This is not about correcting injustice; it is about deep state control through intimidation and confusion.

As the inversion matrix has taken hold of societies, the natural born become the intruders. The majority becomes the villain. And the truth becomes hate speech. In some cases, the very people whose ancestors built the nation, farmed the land, raised the families, and paid the taxes now find themselves apologizing for simply existing.

The inversion matrix invariably creates a two-tiered system of compassion. Certain groups can gather in public in the name of religion. Others are arrested, fined, or even jailed for thoughtcrime and praying silently. Crimes by one group are explained away as trauma, misunderstanding, or cultural norms. But crimes committed by people in other groups trigger outrage, riots, national headlines, penalties, and cancellation.

A two-tiered justice system is also a key inversion matrix, and is clearly seen when the favored elites disproportionately harm marginalized groups or protect the powerful. In America today, this has resulted in alienation, cynicism, and the weakened rule of law. Government elites and wealthy individuals evade accountability, while minor offenders face harsh penalties. The result has been steadily increasing crime and abuse of power in government. In this regard, one of the most important priorities for the Trump administration is to bring down the deep state’s justice system inversion matrix that has become the norm in America.

One of the most beneficial accomplishments that the Trump administration could deliver for the American people is to indict, arrest, and prosecute government officials who have violated their oaths of office and committed high crimes against the American people and the nation.

Most Americans have not been able to understand how confusion, chaos, misinformation, polarization, inverted merit, and power hierarchies have crept into the institutions that touch their daily lives. Getting a grasp on the inversion matrix paradigm offers profound insight that provides light and clarity for the path ahead.

Reestablishing normalcy and merit in power structures, roles, problem-solving, and truth-seeking would get us back on track quickly, enabling systems to function and operate more optimally, whether in justice, education, media, public sector governance, or in economics and markets -- all of which would lead to a more virtuous circle of greater trust, good will, and improved outcomes.

Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute and a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. His timeless book, Rediscovering America, has been the number one Amazon New Release in the history genre for eight weeks. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org

Image: AT via Magic Studio