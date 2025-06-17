Man or woman? You spot the differences

Memorably, Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was unable (or unwilling) to provide a definition for the word “woman,” because she is “not a biologist.”

The better question should have been, “Are you a woman?”

OK, I took biology and I work out, so I am biased. Let’s discuss indisputable, objective biological facts. An example: Riley Gaines and Will (now Lia) Thomas.

Besides the undisputed fact that Thomas stands up to pee, which can be confirmed by the other swimmers who shared locker and shower space with him, there are other dispassionate, objective facts.

Manifestly, physical stats don’t lie; they simply exist.

At 6 feet and 1 inch, Thomas commands a wingspan that exceeds 6’1”, which propels him inexorably through his various competition events and sets him apart from all other female competitive swimmers (female Condors, at 9’5”, don’t count).

Contrast Gaines, who comes in at 5’5” (with a non-published wingspan) and can never generate the thrust needed to defeat Thomas. (Incredibly, Gaines did earn a tie with Thomas for 5th place once but was denied the 5th place trophy, as she was instructed to stand next to Thomas on the award podium, with only Thomas holding the trophy.)

Is more proof needed?

Joe Biden could be Exhibit A. Gaines has no prostate and never will. She will never have to deal with an enlarged prostate or prostate cancer. Only men have a prostate. (Removal by surgery, not “elective” surgery, may sometimes be recommended in the treatment of prostate cancer.)

Finally, for Justice Brown, there is this breaking news. Riley Gaines is pregnant — with a baby girl, not a “trans baby boy.” Funny how science can definitively ascertain the immutable biological sex of a child in the womb. This fact is not altered as the child traverses the birth canal.

Although Gaines may never win against Thomas, she will always win the most important race: giving birth, and populating our society with its best resource. What else really matters? With more Rileys, perhaps Elon Musk will be more positive about our future.

Image: Riley Gaines. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.