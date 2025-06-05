Progressive Nirvana: A ban on all things (American)

Progressives believe the way to stop violence, foster equity, and increase happiness is to ban everything.

Ban ‘misgendering’ and ‘dead-naming.’ Ban mean or ‘offensive’ tweets or posts. Ban guns. Ban ammunition. Ban knives. Ban air conditioning. Ban gas stoves and appliances. Ban shirts with the names of firearm manufacturers on them from our school grounds. Bannish parents from school board meetings. Ban gasoline operated vehicles. Ban fracking. Ban oil exploration. Ban nuclear power plants. Ban hate-speech (except their own). Ban the Ten Commandments from appearing in public. Ban pastors from reciting certain Bible passages. Ban designated-sex bathrooms. Ban the sale of soft drinks in containers over, say, 16 or 24 ounces. Ban trans-fats (but not trans-kids!).

At this point, an astute observer may detect a pattern.

Some particularly radical leftists even want to ban ICE/border enforcement, police, the free-market system, capitalism, the pursuit of profit (except their own), the opposing political party … and opposing political thought.

Preposterously, many progressives claim that all of this is for ‘our own good,’ or even to ‘save our democracy.’

But banning everything is not progressive, not good, and not the answer.

Attempting to ban your political opponents is the opposite of attempting to ‘save our democracy.’ So called ‘progressives’ would have us be as a train racing blindly down the wrong track … towards a deep, dark abyss.

Inanimate objects aren’t the problem. The search for affordable energy is not a problem. The desire to force others to think like you, act like you, and worship you, however, is a problem. And that desire and problem, that intolerance disguised as tolerance, is evil.

We can’t ban evil. But we can recognize its existence. And we can fight it and defeat it.

That is precisely what must happen, if we are to prevent the extinction of freedom and morality. And, possibly, humanity itself.

