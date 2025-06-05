With friends like Elon, who needs enemies?

Smart people can be really dumb. Sometimes it’s preferable to just be brilliant, rather than genius. For the majority of us in the middle of the Bell Curve, being smart-enough is sufficient to be commonsense conservatives.

Elon Musk is in the genius category, and comes with some of the hazards associated with a high IQ. Indeed, he is capable of stupidity, sometimes in business (Tesla Cybertruck “Armour glass” demonstration and overpaying for Twitter, are just two examples). And sometimes in politics, as evidenced by calling the big, beautiful bill (BBB) a “pork-filled, disgusting abomination.”

As stark as that criticism is, he was just getting warmed up. He just claimed that the BBB will condemn America to “debt slavery,” while urging lawmakers to “Kill the Bill.” That’s where being too smart for one’s own good usurps common sense.

I wouldn’t know, but I’m told that geniuses are often on the cusp of madness. Surely, it is simply mad to hand slubberdegullion socialists some unearned political ammunition. Their 2026 campaign ads about MAGA’s signature legislation will write themselves — courtesy of a temperamental Elon. Or has he simply gone mental?

President Trump recently said that “Elon Musk hasn’t asked me for anything.” Maybe he should have asked for extension of the EV tax credits in the BBB. Trump may have denied the request, but at least Elon’s tantrums would have played out before we got to this critical juncture (and, hopefully, in private).

Instead, the BBB cuts billions of dollars in EV tax credits—while Musk at one point fully supported ending these credits, he’s changed his tune, and argues that an incremental phase-out is the way to go.

So, it is other items Elon wants cut, not credits that can be determinative in deciding on purchasing an EV. Some suspect that’s what prompted Elon’s (now back at Tesla) outrage for it may be bad for business. But as to the pork he’s ostensibly concerned about: has he only just read the rest of the bill? We know Musk has been extremely busy, but those cuts were telegraphed, so why now try to sabotage the BBB in an abominable fashion? With friends like that, who needs enemies?

Musk’s great DOGE efforts and self-sacrifice are most commendable, but ultimately the BBB is much more important. He may have genius-level IQ, but it’s not smart to condemn it publicly, providing fodder to ugsome Dems, even if his accusations are true.

They are likely not, for, GDP growth is key to reducing our deficits. I hope Musk wasn’t fixated on CBO projections, which are built on static assessments. Riddled with dim Dems, they scorn dynamic scoring in concocting predictions of a measly 1.8% growth. The CBO is frequently wrong, so I’ll go with the Council of Economic Advisors, who estimate more robust growth. Indeed, even the Atlanta Fed predicts a 4.6% growth rate.

It’s hard to predict temperamental geniuses, but since Elon supports MAGA he should get on the same page. Here it is. It’s an “abomination” that still manages to cut spending and fuel growth. Rather than “kill the bill,” even a bunch of bucking grandstanders are now riding it, for the alternative would be disastrous for our economy. Those of us “only” in the “smart-enough” camp are grateful.

Trump is very magnanimous, and it’s going to take every ounce of beneficence to tolerate Elon’s anti-BBB (essentially amounting to anti-MAGA, for BBB is key) outbursts. Whether or not he makes it back into Trump’s orbit, the incredibly dedicated DOGE team is really just getting started. It will continue without Elon, which is a good thing because with friends like that, who needs enemies?

Image generated by AI.