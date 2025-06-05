Trump cancels ‘Pride’ month, but there’s still more to be done

Despite President Trump announcing that June will now be Title IX month, Americans are still forced to endure an entire month in June dedicated to observing something called gay pride.

Here is their agenda, courtesy AI:

Pride Month is indeed on the calendar, observed annually in June to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community and the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. This month-long celebration includes various events, parades, and activities that promote inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights. Key Dates in Pride Month 2025: June 5: HIV Long-Term Survivors Day (HLTSAD)

June 12: Pulse Remembrance Day

June 27: National HIV Testing Day

June 28: Stonewall Riots Anniversary

June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day These dates are significant for reflecting on the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and honoring the community’s achievements and ongoing struggles.

The MLB changed their logo to the “trans”/“pride” pattern, and here are the Boy Scouts:

Boy Scouts shouldn’t be participating in or attending Pride events.



No child should.

Clearly, there is still much progress to be made in restoring decency to public spaces, with my three main considerations below:

There is no sensible reason to set aside a whole month for any recognition. That includes Black History month, Ramadan, or Gay Pride month. Observances can be done in one day. If you want your own month, do it on your own calendar. Why are gay people so anxious to want others to know their sex lives? Sex is a subject you talk about in private. No one wants to know about or gains any valuable knowledge knowing with whom you sleep. And for God’s sake stop glamorizing it around kids. Pride is not a positive trait in any individual and is thus not to be encouraged or lauded. It is the main “deadly sin.” I can be proud of my children or proud of my art work or proud of my country: I don't set aside an entire month to talk about it, boring people into insensibility and splashing shop windows with material about it.

While we Christians do observe Christmas over a few weeks during the year, we don’t demand a “Christian Month.”

There is no such thing as “Jewish Month.” They don’t find a public need to talk about their “achievements and ongoing struggles”, both of which they have in abundance.

There is no “Heterosexual Month.” We don’t need people to know we’re normal.

There is no “Mormon Month”, “Porn Month”, “Overeaters Month”, or “Student Month.”

There is no “Catholic Month”, no “Bikers Month”, no “Nudist Month.”

There is no “Sloth Month”, no “Liars Month”, no “Drug Addicts Month.”

People who want to engage in certain behavior should never (a) inflict it on the rest of us, or (b) insist on a whole month to sprinkle the entire nation with their symbols and their interests. We don’t care, and in fact, in most cases, we find it utterly off-putting.

Dear POTUS: Please continue the fight against the radical LGBTQers. America should not be encouraging sexual behavior that requires an “HIV Long-Term Survivors Day.”

