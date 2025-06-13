Pride! It’s in your face!

From The Daily Wire:

An LGBT “Rooted in Pride” art exhibit surrounding a children’s playground in Brooklyn, New York, features nude images and what appears to be a man dressed in drag, and promotes gender confusion and anti-Trump messages. The LGBT content surrounds the JJ Byrne Playground, where families and children as young as toddlers play, according to images provided to The Daily Wire, and other images accessible via Google Maps. The art pieces will be displayed all summer long, until August 1.

From LifesiteNews:

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manhattan plans to celebrate its annual “United In Love Pre-Pride Festive Mass” at the end of the month to coincide with the city’s LGBT events commemorating “WorldPride” weekend.

The church will celebrate a “Pride Mass” to commemorate the start of “Pride weekend,” and do so “with a joyful liturgy affirming God’s love for all,” according to the parish’s events calendar.

I want to know if St. Francis of Assisi will have its own exhibit adjoining the JJ Byrne Playground. Perhaps a priest will be on site in drag. Maybe with an in-character name of “Divine,” “Jezebel,” “Adam Eve,” or “The Scarlett Preacher.”

What the hell happened to us? I don’t care what consenting adults do in the privacy of their own abodes; rather, it’s the over-the-top in-your-face Pride! that irks me. Biblically speaking, pride itself is considered a sin. Being preposterously proud of one’s own PRIDE! at being a member of the (PROUD!) Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transgender Community can’t be any less of one.

In days of yore, cohabitation and fornication were considered sins. (In the Catholic Church, they still are.) Hell, you weren’t allowed to chew gum in school. Today? Put on some women’s lingerie, grab your crotch and your “It Can’t Lick Itself” sign, and head to the nearest playground.

Tolerance. Pass it on.

Image via Max Pixel.