Gun-grabbing leftists go nuts on lies about ‘silencers’

You can always depend on certain aspects of life: the sun coming up in the morning and setting in the evening, and leftists exploiting lies and blatant fear-mongering to keep a grip on power. It should be no surprise that the gun-grabber ghouls are going apoplectic over the removal of taxation and deregulation of firearm suppressors, because they are forever in love with the twin evils of taxing and regulating commonsense human rights to hold power over the people.

Why is this important?

Because, despite the lies, suppressors (or misnamed silencers) do not reduce gunshots to “Hollywood quiet.” That doesn’t stop leftists from openly lying about their limited sound-suppressing qualities, or the fact that a Form 4473 background check requirement will still be in effect.

This is especially critical, considering that many new firearm owners are entering the market. They must be allowed to affix a suppressor to their new acquisitions, thereby offering a much more pleasant environment in which to practice. Sound suppressors also reduce muzzle rise, making it that much easier to shoot with confidence. It will also open up practice possibilities because reduced “noise pollution” will make many more places available.

Leftists likely know that the Hollywood hype on sound safety devices is just that. They also likely know that unsuppressed gunshots are “scarier” to some, which dissuades them from taking up the sport and purchasing a gun. They also likely know that it’s far easier to demonize loud gunfire coming from a range.

So, aside from just leftists’ taxation and control freak proclivities, suppressor sound safety devices make firearms much more accessible to the average pro-freedom patriot, and leftists can’t have that. Thus, they have to go full-bore in lying and fear-mongering, as exemplified by the intentions of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.):

Scoop: Schumer targets Trump budget bill on gun silencers deregulation Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will fight to strike a provision making gun silencers more easily accessible from the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill,” Axios has learned. Why it matters: The House-passed version of the bill removes silencers from the National Firearms Act, scrapping a $200 customer and manufacturer tax on firearm silencers and wiping out federal registration requirements. The gun silencer provision is just one part of a wide array of policies shoved into the GOP’s mega budget reconciliation bill that Democrats argue violate congressional rules. The process Senate Republicans are using only allows for budget-related items in the bill, in exchange for being able to pass with just 51 votes. Any policies deemed unrelated to the budget will be excised.

And it would not be a leftist gun-grabber lie without some good old-fashioned fear-mongering:

Silencers are meant to reduce the sound, recoil and flash of a firearm. Democrats and gun control advocates argue the silencers make it harder for law enforcement to respond to an active shooter. “There’s a reason silencers have been regulated for nearly a century: They make it much harder for law enforcement and bystanders to react quickly to gunshots,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, after the House passed the bill last month.

The Military Arms Channel and MrGunsnGear teamed up to produce a short video that completely debunks those last assertions — lies — by simply shooting a firearm unsuppressed and suppressed, showing that although there is some sound reduction, it’s nothing like the blatant lies from the gun grabbing ghoul lobby of the left.

As noted in the comments in the video, suppressors are commonly used in Europe for hearing protection. One commentator makes the point that suppressors are “basically car mufflers for guns.” Just as car mufflers don’t turn cars into undetectable ghosts prowling our streets, suppressors don’t make firearms completely silent.

Finally, we have this summary from Langley Outdoors Academy:

IT’S GO TIME: Senator Says SHORT ACT “Better Than 50% Chance”!!! GOA Takes Us Behind The SENATE NOW NUMBER: (202) 224-3121 Now it’s incredibly important that you go down the spec the specifics of what we’re wanting. HPA (Hearing Protection Act) section two the removal of suppressors from the NFA stays in. Section three the pre-emption for the state level issues stays or gets added that’s incredibly important. Add the short act because these are all taxes against our rights which are unconstitutional.

He also posted a thread on X of the litany of leftist lies on firearm suppressors. Remember, the gun-grabber ghoul lobby is mobilizing against our commonsense human rights, so now is the time to make those calls.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.