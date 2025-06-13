How Padilla’s stunt against Kristi Noem reinforces Democrat violence

After “sitting U.S. senator” Alex Padilla barged into Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference and got himself forcibly (and rightly) tossed out of the room and handcuffed, leftists across America (again!) want us to be aghast at the Trump administration. It almost seems as though the whole episode was planned! Knowing Democrats as we do, almost certainly it was a planned stunt, done solely for political theatrics.

Democrats across the U.S. are desperate to sway the electorate in their favor, so I’m not surprised by most anything they will pull at this point. They’re even calling out Barack Obama for supposedly not doing enough to counter the Trump administration.

All Senator Padilla’s stunt is likely to do is to further embolden and enrage the already unhinged elements that are so prominent in his party. I write this only hours after Senator Padilla’s antics, and I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the Democrats’ lackeys who are so eager to engage in violence take Senator Padilla’s actions as a cue to take things up a notch.

This is especially true given the frothy-mouth responses of Senator Padilla’s colleagues in the U.S. House and Senate. “How dare they do such to a sitting U.S. senator?” — or something to that effect — was a regular refrain by Democrats and their media allies. Elected Democrats are enraged, and they want you — or as many Americans as possible — enraged as well. How soon they forget what their faithful are capable of.

We are in the midst of rampant, violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities, and on the doorstep of the “No Kings” protest movement, which has reportedly over 1,800 planned events this weekend. all of this follows multiple assassination attempts against President Trump, years of anti–law enforcement rhetoric and actions, and widespread criminal activity across the U.S., all brought to you by the Democrat party and its adherents.

In other words, many of us — especially those protecting elected Republicans — are now conditioned to expect violence from Democrats. Thus, no one should be surprised that Senator Padilla was treated as he was when he loudly charged into Secretary Noem’s press conference, and then refused to obey security officials. (Imagine that! A Democrat ignoring the words of law enforcement officers!) Even CNN’s legal expert thought Padilla got what he deserved!

Be warned, Democrats: Your mask is off. You’re not going to get off so lightly with these antics anymore. You’ve shown us what you’re capable of, and those of us who love law and order are going to act accordingly.

