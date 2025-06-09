Might you identify as a leftist?

You can identify as leftist/liberal if you:

- are government reliant rather than self-reliant.

- embrace change because anything is better than history and tradition.

- are self-righteous because that precludes the necessity of defending your agenda.

- project moral superiority because it makes you feel good about yourself.

- are group-oriented because you lack the strength to stand alone.

- regurgitate talking points to obediently demonstrate herd solidarity.

- need to control your environment to feel safe in it.

- need to think that “we’re all in this together!”.

- can’t define “woman” but fight for women’s rights.

- “move on!” except when it comes to slavery, misogyny, and colonialism.

- hate Wall Street but love your 401(k).

- defend the marginalized and the deviant because you identify with them.

- lash out with anger when confronted because you cannot rationally defend your position.

- embrace equity because competition frightens you.

- embrace diversity and tolerance because you fear being left out.

- love Democrats because they stand for big government, collectivism, and equity.

- hate Trump because he stands for less government, individualism, and merit.

- yearn for life as it should be because you can’t cope with it as it is.

- are a Marxist disciple and a Darwinian apostate.

Metaphorically, liberals might be envisioned as raw eggs. They possess a fragile infrastructure — a victimization based, emotionally grounded belief system — which they protect from a threatening environment by constructing and projecting a rigid shell of self-righteous moral superiority, virtuousness, and altruism. Such a façade defines them simply as enlightened, socially oriented, better people who have no need to resort to reason, logic, or reality to defend their vulnerable belief system. Upon perceiving a threat to the shell, armed only in self-righteousness, their only recourse is to resort to angry, defensive posturing, profanity, histrionics, vengeance, and violence to prevent breaching of the shell and spillage of its contents for all to see.

If you find you identify with the left, immersion in boiled water for 10–12 minutes might help.

Image from Grok.