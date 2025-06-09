Los Angeles belongs to all of us

Governor Gavin Newsom recently posted on X the following statement:

The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions. LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.

If as Newsom asserts, that LA authorities are able to access law enforcement at a moment’s notice, then he is implying that they have intentionally chosen to restrain law enforcement. In essence, the rioting in the wake of ICE deportation actions is being actively encouraged by LA authorities.

Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and the open border activists are mistaken in believing that the neighborhoods of LA are their own private playground where they can act out their fantasy of opposing Trump’s deportations. LA belongs to all of us. What I mean by that statement is that everyone has the right to walk or drive the streets of LA without fear that they will have a piece of concrete thrown at them. Even the residents of LA do not have the right to intimidate others in their neighborhoods. Federal laws, made in pursuance of the Constitution, are sovereign in all parts of this nation. We should stand against Newsom and Bass as they attempt to tribalize California and back Trump in his effort to reestablish order in Los Angeles.

Image from X.