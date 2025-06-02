Medical assistance in dying language attached to food preparation bill?

Reports indicate that Illinois legislators are working to (quietly) legalize assisted suicide by attaching pro-assisted-death language to a food preparation sanitation bill as an amendment.

An assisted suicide amendment attached to a food preparation bill?

Lifesitenews.com: “The move comes after a proposed assisted suicide bill appears to have stalled in the House and Senate as the 2025 legislative session comes to a close.”

The Illinois Family Institute reported that Representative Robyn Gabel (D-Chicago) attached an amendment with assisted death language from a stalled bill to SB 1950, a food preparation safety bill.

Yes, it is critical that we not have any potentially dangerous contaminants in prepared food, unless, of course, it's a substance intended to kill somebody through the medical assistance in dying (MAID) program?! What the hell?! That makes perfect nonsense.

Should, say, an amendment from a stalled bill mandating nuclear war with Russia be attached to a bill addressing the pressing need for feminine hygiene products in men’s bathrooms in an attempt to sneak it through Congress? Should an amendment legalizing pedophilia and bestiality be attached to a bill addressing the amount of saturated fats that can be allowed in candy bars?

Medical Assistance In Dying, otherwise known as “murder,” is an abomination before the Lord…and a stain upon society.

I have dealt with pain so bad that I would not have wished to live were it to continue indefinitely. On several occasions. But assisted suicide is the ultimate slippery slope, as can be seen by certain locales like Canada contemplating helping to kill off children with grave illnesses or even acute depression—without even consulting their parents!

