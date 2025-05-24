Canadian government considering assisted suicide for minors?

A PJ Media post alleges that there is an Evangelical Fellowship of Canada “brochure” from 2024, still circulating, that is in opposition to that nation’s Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) program.

That sounds right on its face, but there’s more.

The brochure reportedly states:

A special committee of MPs and senators studying MAiD has recommended allowing MAiD for mature minors. A mature minor is a child or teen who is deemed capable of making a decision for MAiD. This would essentially remove the minimum age of eligibility.

Not shocked and appalled enough? Read on:

The committee also suggested parents may not be consulted and wouldn’t need to consent to their child’s death via MAiD.”

So, the government could kill your child without even consulting you?

Would this be a hallmark of an “advanced” society? Or the mark of an utterly depraved one? I’d say this might be a slippery slope, but in truth there wouldn’t be any slope left, because the society would then already be at rock bottom.

The West is flogging itself and cannot — or will not -- produce enough kids to maintain its population. (And a disturbingly high percentage of the rest of the world seems to be in a death cult, be it Islam, Arab, or otherwise.)

This does not bode well for the future of humanity.

That even an essentially socialist government is reportedly considering this is beyond repulsive.

No government has the right to decide who lives or dies based on the health of its citizens. And it certainly doesn’t have that right when it comes to young children. But that’s what happens when the concept of natural rights granted by our Creator is dismissed.

One pictures a scene like this in a Canadian household a few years hence:

“Where’s Timmy, hon? He’s never late for dinner!”

“I don’t know, dear, but frankly I’m getting a bit nervous. I hope he wasn’t killed by the state!”

Guy Edward Bartkus, the FBI's sole suspect in the recent Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic car bombing, would appear to be a good fit for the Canadian government, as he is an avowed "anti-natalist.” Bartkus, who reportedly had an explosives lab in his home, allegedly had an online manifesto in which he stated: "The end goal is for the truth (Efilism) to win, and once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life."

“Sterilizing this planet of the ‘disease of life.’” He thinks life is a “disease.” May God help us.

Maybe it’s time for a Genesis.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License