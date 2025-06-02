The Left’s unquenchable thirst for absolute power

Absolute power does not corrupt absolutely, absolute power attracts the corruptible. --Frank Herbert



What have the American people learned over the last four years?

We have learned that the American left, including the Democrat party, is determined to turn America into a Marxist nation, communist in nature, unfree and as cruel as the former Soviet Union and China are today.

That is exactly what the Democrats want for the American people.

There have been more than a few leftist presidents who supported this communist/globalist agenda but President Obama was the most obvious in recent times. He hated this country and from day one set about to weaken, if not to destroy it. His entire cabinet, his inner circle, all worked to the same end, the bludgeoning of America and the Judeo-Christian values on which this nation was founded. To a large extent, they succeeded.



Obama socialized our healthcare. Obamacare ruined American healthcare, making it far more expensive for everyone, increasingly impersonal, harder to come by and turned us all into nothing more than data points in their vast surveillance system.

Trump’s victory in 2016 was an unexpected interruption in their grand plan.

Hillary, one of the most depraved persons ever to grace the American political spectrum, was meant to carry on their evil scheme and she would have done so with relish. Preventing her from taking the presidency was divine intervention. But her cabal of globalist commies are still around. They rigged the 2020 election, executed the lawfare that plagued Trump’s first term and put their like-minded judges in place to hamper Trump in his second term. They engineered the pathetic Joe Biden into the White House. They knew he was in the early stages of dementia and had cancer; they knew he would be president in name only. They would run the country.



Numerous politicians have seized absolute power and muzzled the press. Never in history has the press seized absolute power and muzzled the politicians. --Douglas Brinkley



The Obama syndicate was ready to further “transform the country,” to continue what Obama had begun.

They are who has been running the country for the last four years.

They opened the Southern border to the millions of migrants who have invaded the country. They engineered the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, ceding the Bagram Airbase to China. Was it their weakness or malice that they orchestrated the Russian invasion of Ukraine and probably the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis?

They own the mainstream media that does its bidding; Jake Tapper’s book is a perfect example of how thoroughly degenerate the corporate media is. He/they did everything it their power to cover-up Biden’s dementia and now Tapper wants credit for writing about it after the fact. Mendacious is who they, the media, are.

They tried to put a full stop to our energy production. Some deviants among the left most likely had their hands in on the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life as surely as their predecessors had a hand in the assassinations of JFK, Malcom X, RFK, and several others. Eventually, the truth seeps out even if it takes decades.



The Democrat party of today would horrify JFK. It is now officially the party of socialists and fascists. The party and its institutions have surely been infiltrated by the CCP. Our judiciary has most likely been infiltrated by communists. Money not only talks, it facilitates pure evil as easily as it facilitates good. Why does our Congress get so little done? Because so many of its members have been co-opted by Big Pharma, Big Tech, and a host of other corporate lobbyists that hand out big bucks for favorable legislation. Far too many of them fall for the money and their principles go out the window. Think of the warmongers like Lindsey Graham; he’s hardly alone in his greedy thirst for war. The deep state thrives on war which is why they so loathe Trump. He wants peace on the planet.



Given the recent polling, the American people are coming to grips with the Democrat party’s obsession with power at any cost. The Democrats do not listen to the people, do not consider their opinions to be valid or worthy. When asked about the dismal polls, they reject them as insignificant. Of course, they do. They do not care what people think, care about, what they are suffering, etc. The Democrat party cares about one thing, one thing only – power. If the Biden administration taught us anything, it was that the left relishes controlling, restricting, how we live; they want to make our lives more difficult by any means necessary. Import millions of migrants, many of them criminals, into our cities. They want to regulate every aspect of our lives – public education (indoctrination), our medical care (mandated vaccines), home appliances, our use of electricity, our cars – how far can we drive? Only 15 minutes? They stupidly believe they can control the climate by controlling how we live. Or they use “climate change” as the phony tool it is to control how we live.



The Democrat party is opposed to freedom of any kind, especially the First Amendment -- speech, religion and the Second Amendment; God forbid we be able to defend ourselves. They want power for power’s sake and now almost everyone sees that. They have no useful, positive ideas, not a single plan that would benefit any American beyond their oligarchal cronies. AOC and Bernie Sanders are campaigning against oligarchs when it is their party that created them and protects them.



America is at a crossroads … we’ve been here before. It was not always easy to differentiate the good guys from the bad guys but this time it is simple. The left/Democrat party has no interest whatsoever in the well-being of the American people or the freedoms they are guaranteed by our Constitution. They only want power for power’s sake.

If they were to win back the House and/or Senate in the midterms, it will mean the end of America as founded. They are now motivated only by their sheer hatred of President Trump and his supporters. They will think nothing of destroying the last vestiges of our constitutional republic. They will most certainly perpetrate their evil across the land and we will all suffer. That must not happen.



Do you know the primary difference between men and gods? Gods don’t think they can become men. --Dennis Lehane



Image: Picryl, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain