MAGA is MEGA, too

If you were able to enjoy the Hungarian prime minister’s recent keynote speech at CPAC Hungary 2025 with Europe’s like-minded conservative leaders in attendance, it is clear that an effective “Making Europe Great Again” is a movement inspired directly by the United States and President Trump.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban spoke with unusual conviction about leading Europe out of the exact same political disaster that the U.S. was subject to from its previous administration. He put his finger on the main European culprits, including Brussels, Soros, and the Tisza–Klára Dobrev coalition.

Europe is almost a political carbon copy of the U.S.: wounded by systematic incompetent governance and a liberal eagerness to surrender to interests foreign to its own; mass illegal immigration; radical fundamentalist religious interference; counterproductive energy, trade, manufacturing and agriculture policy; and an out-of-control big government bureaucracy made up of leftist progressive ideologues, determined to undermine national sovereignty and economic integrity.

Our media here is still consumed with “Trump hysteria,” and dedicated to distracting the American public with divisive partisanship and trivia. What they leave out is how a Trump administration, and a new American promise of tradition and growth, has ignited a global wave of national self-confidence and pride.

European states, led by their emerging conservative leaders including Orban, are further invigorated to wrestle Europe back to prominence and national integrity, like Americans did for themselves in our November election.

A Europe on a path of renewal has profound consequences on geopolitical stability including putting Europe on solid terms with the US, and having a sober Realpolitik stance toward Russia, China and the Middle East. MAGA is MEGA.

Matthew G. Andersson is former chief executive, business advisor and author. He has testified before the U.S. Senate and is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Texas at Austin where he worked with White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // CCO 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication