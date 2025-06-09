Here’s what to do with Trump’s Tesla:

After his spat with Musk, some are speculating on the disposition of Trump’s Tesla. Rather than sell it, he should give it to the ICE Employee of the Quarter.

Indeed, since reasserting our sovereignty and “Making America America Again” (MAAA) was a linchpin (in so many words) of his campaign, the president may consider donating one every quarter, or at least annually from among the EOQ winners. It’s only a little more than chump change to him, but would send a huge message as illegal alien riots (not protests) erupt around ICE facilities amongst foreign flag-waving malcontents who are stinking up the place.

Concomitantly, it will add huge prestige to the ICE EOQ award, with the awardee perhaps appearing at a White House ceremony to receive the keys and drive off. The upgraded vehicle will be equipped with cameras in case any antisocial socialist attempts to vandalize it.

A corresponding benefit to Trump’s Tesla transfer is that it will eviscerate Dem arguments about Trump trying to benefit from his service, a type of argument they’re intimate with because that’s what they do. Even Musk may appreciate the marketing prospects since a majority of Americans support deporting criminal illegal aliens.

If there are some stultifying, pin-headed bureaucratic rules regarding gift-giving, then an exception can be made by E.O. Heck, that’s so banal that even the autopen can do it.

Now then, since Trump’s Tesla is already red, it’s ready-made for the MAGA logo on the sides. And since Musk was once proud of wearing his “Trump was right about everything” cap, that message can be emblazoned on the Model S’s bonnet.

To effect this Trump Tesla transaction, ICE will have to update their EOQ criteria. The primary consideration for this award and recognition must be how the employee contributed to the round-up, arrest, and deportation of illegal aliens. Their criminal deportment is deplorable and deportable. We don’t want you here unless you love America. To MAGA we have to MAAA, which includes waving the Stars and Stripes, not the green, white, and red tricolor.

