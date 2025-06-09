Germany’s new chancellor finger-points at the ‘lazy’ peasants not pulling their weight for the economy

Germany is in the midst of a recession. Employment numbers are continuing to drop, creating a “decade high” unemployment rate, and the nation known for industry isn’t so industrious anymore—automakers find themselves in “crisis” mode, having difficulty navigating the demands of and unwanted “transition” to “net zero,” with industry lobbyists calling on lawmakers to deliver “affordable energy, less regulation and bureaucracy, as well as a competitive tax system.” (Translation: The private sector is telling the public sector to GTFO and find a real job.)

While it may seem like the government is the problem (what are you, some kind of “right-winger”?), government official Friedrich Merz, the new chancellor, doesn’t think so, and he’s pointing the finger at the “lazy” peasants who can’t figure out how to balance work and play. To get out of the recession, the producers just need to produce more.

Yes, this is coming from a man who literally produces nothing, and whose salary and luxurious perks are all paid for by other people’s stolen wealth.

From Malte Jauch at TheConversation:

People in Germany have taken the idea of a work-life balance too far. To get their economy back on track, they must work more. Well, that’s what the country’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, thinks. And this controversial claim has triggered a debate in Germany over laziness.

The rage that raged in my mind upon hearing that.

Could it be that the German workers are subsidizing living costs for millions of third world parasites? (There are more than 14,000,000 migrants, most of them Islamic, hunkered down in Germany.) In August 2024, I blogged about the surge of Syrians living in Germany, more than half of whom were on the public dole; earlier that year, I also blogged about how Nigerian scammers had “cracked the welfare code” with one migrant collecting €264,000 per year as a fake father.

The German producers are already taxed to near-death: take a look at the progressive taxation module, from a search engine AI:

0%: For income up to €11,604 (2024 tax-exempt amount).

14% to 42%: For income between €11,604 and €66,760 (progressive rate).

42%: For income from €66,761 and up to €277,825.

45%: For income exceeding €277,826.

For context, the average salary in America is around $66,622—in euros, that’s €58,346. The German tax code would tax you at 37%, meaning in America, you’d pay $24,753, and take home just $41,869. This is unadulterated theft.

Germany’s welfare system “is the most comprehensive in the world” in 2023, taxpayers subsidized the living costs to the tune of €1,250,000,000,000 (yes, trillion), which was equivalent to more than 30% of the GDP. In 2024, this happened:

German public spending ratio nearly 50% in 2024 due to welfare costs Germany’s public spending ratio - which tracks government expenditure against gross national product - rose to 49.5% in 2024, due to an increase in welfare and social expenditure, the country’s statistical office Destatis said on Friday.

If only the people footing the bill for millions of extra people who actually don’t work—the true “lazy” burdens—maybe the economy wouldn’t be so down in the dumps! (Of course, I can’t even begin to touch on the money spent to subsidize the “clean energy transition” foisted upon the working class, which only yielded economic disaster.)

The solution offered by the German left?

According to the president of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher … an additional 400,000 migrants per year over the coming four years are needed to stabilise Germany’s shaky economy.

More useless and non-contributing eaters. It’s genius!

