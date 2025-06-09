LA anchor calls riot fire ‘fun’
Someone actually said this on Los Angeles television last night:
“It could turn very volatile, if you move law enforcement in there the wrong way, turning what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn, into a massive confrontation and altercation.” (Emphasis added.)
Here’s the actual video of this insane quote. https://t.co/jBt8KbdaFQ pic.twitter.com/cFYh9OOuJa
— WM (@APTeacher1754) June 9, 2025
“Fun”? “Watching cars burn”? As long as it’s not your car, right champ? Good gravy. These words were spoken by a member of the press, a local “news” anchor.
I wonder what else was “fun” about last night?
Spooking and quite possibly harming police horses? And their riders? I’ve always found these perps particularly noxious. There’s always one in every riotous crowd who hurts the horses, or tries to. It’s a literal blast.
🚨🚨 BREAKING POLICE HORSE BACK UNIT HIT WITH MASSIVE FIREWORK - MAJOR POLICE PUSH— Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025
I am on the ground at the LA riots. This work is dangerous PLEASE FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/E3ESUGWk6t
Throwing chunks of cement at police cruisers from overpasses? Sooooo much fun.
This is California not the Middle East. https://t.co/3ir280UFjP— Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) June 9, 2025
What kind of deranged mind thinks riots are “fun"? Never mind says it? And from a position of authority, as this anchor in America’s second largest media market clearly is?
Maybe all the looting seemed like a good time, or the property damage, or the assault on L.A.P.D. H.Q. (!) That was a particularly good time, wasn’t it?
Reason number 386 for why the "protest" in Los Angeles is peaceful.— Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) June 9, 2025
The LAPD HQ is getting their windows busted by PEACEFUL men who want PEACE. pic.twitter.com/qaoWr3hsXu
Progressivism is a mental disorder. You will never convince me otherwise.