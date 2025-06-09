LA anchor calls riot fire ‘fun’

Someone actually said this on Los Angeles television last night:

“It could turn very volatile, if you move law enforcement in there the wrong way, turning what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn, into a massive confrontation and altercation.” (Emphasis added.)

“Fun”? “Watching cars burn”? As long as it’s not your car, right champ? Good gravy. These words were spoken by a member of the press, a local “news” anchor.

I wonder what else was “fun” about last night?

Spooking and quite possibly harming police horses? And their riders? I’ve always found these perps particularly noxious. There’s always one in every riotous crowd who hurts the horses, or tries to. It’s a literal blast.

🚨🚨 BREAKING POLICE HORSE BACK UNIT HIT WITH MASSIVE FIREWORK - MAJOR POLICE PUSH



I am on the ground at the LA riots. This work is dangerous PLEASE FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/E3ESUGWk6t — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

Throwing chunks of cement at police cruisers from overpasses? Sooooo much fun.

This is California not the Middle East. https://t.co/3ir280UFjP — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) June 9, 2025

What kind of deranged mind thinks riots are “fun"? Never mind says it? And from a position of authority, as this anchor in America’s second largest media market clearly is?

Maybe all the looting seemed like a good time, or the property damage, or the assault on L.A.P.D. H.Q. (!) That was a particularly good time, wasn’t it?

Reason number 386 for why the "protest" in Los Angeles is peaceful.



The LAPD HQ is getting their windows busted by PEACEFUL men who want PEACE. pic.twitter.com/qaoWr3hsXu — Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) June 9, 2025

Progressivism is a mental disorder. You will never convince me otherwise.

Image from X.