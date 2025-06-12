Looking at the foreign student data reveals alarming numbers

There is clearly nothing wrong with having foreign students attend U.S. colleges, but when Harvard has around 30% foreign students, the numbers appear to be out of whack. That is especially true when Harvard rejects so many well qualified U.S. students.

Simple research yielded the following information:

In the 2023–2024 academic year, the United States hosted a record number of international students, exceeding 1.1 million. This figure represents 5.9% of the total U.S. student population. India and China are the two largest sources of international students, making up over half of the total. Specifically, India had 331,602 students, while China had 277,398.

In the 2022–2023 academic year, 1,355 U.S. students studied in India. So there were 245 Indian students studying in America for every American student studying in India.

The number of Americans studying in China is currently around 800. So, there are around 350 Chinese students studying in America for every American student studying in China. Is that a good idea since we know China has a history of stealing American intellectual property and since they clearly were the origin of COVID and there have been recent arrests of Chinese operatives seeking to infect U.S. crops?

We read that the reason Harvard and other universities accept so many foreign students is because they pay the full cost and subsidize the cost of American students. Where do those students get the money since the median family income in China is estimated to be around $5,500 per household? And the average salary in India is around $5,000 per year, so a family probably makes less than $10,000 per year.

So, do Harvard and other colleges only accept rich students, or does someone else pay the bill? Does Harvard reject qualified poor and middle-class students in America in favor of foreign students?

While Biden opened the borders to flood the U.S. with millions of illegals competing against Americans for jobs, he greatly increased work visas for foreigners—which also reduced opportunities for Americans. Why would we do that when so many qualified Americans are looking for jobs? Why do they cater so much to big corporations? From a Breitbart article:

The 400,000 work permits issued to foreign college-migrants in 2024 likely have a huge career impact on the roughly 800,000 Americans who graduate with technology-intensive, four-year degrees in business, science, computer, math, architecture, and healthcare. Census data from 2021 showed that many Americans are pushed out of the technology careers and salaries they studied to achieve.

Shouldn’t we stop pretending that Democrats are the party for working Americans? They support flooding America with foreign students, illegals, and work visas while opposing Trump’s policies to bring back manufacturing and energy jobs to the U.S. They also oppose requiring physically and mentally capable people to be job-hunting while on government benefits. It certainly appears that they would rather have Americans permanently dependent on the government instead of giving them more opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

Image generated by AI.