Canada’s new prime minister offers Canada new values

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney recently declared at a celebration of Eid al-Adha — the Islamic holiday known as the Festival of Sacrifice — that all Canadians must “come together around the values of Eid,” stating, “These are Muslim values. These are Canadian values.”

Carney is now the figurehead tasked with reshaping Canada’s identity — and he’s doing it by redefining Canadian values through an Islamic lens.

What Carney failed to mention in his address is that Eid al-Adha is a celebration of total submission to Allah. And whereas Judaism moved away from animal sacrifice, Islam to this day marks Eid al-Adha with mass ritual slaughter.

The four-day killing spree marking this year’s Eid al-Adha has just come to an end. Like every year, the slaughters that define this ritual are carried out by individuals with no training, no oversight, and no regard for suffering. The brutality is cheered on with selfies, laughter, and children watching in delight.

This barbarism isn’t limited to Islamic countries, where the slaughter often takes place in crowded city streets. It’s spreading quietly across Europe and North America — in homes, driveways, backyards, parking lots, and public parks.

These practices do not reflect Canadian values. Nor do honor killings; child marriage; female genital mutilation; forced veiling; polygamy; wife-beating; or the persecution of apostates, Christians, Hindus, Jews, and gay people — all practices prescribed in Islamic texts and upheld by Islamic doctrine. These aren’t fringe practices. They’re embedded in Islamic law and enforced in many Muslim-majority countries worldwide. Today, such practices are increasingly tolerated in the West — justified under the guise of religious freedom.

But they are fundamentally incompatible with the principles of human rights, dignity, and equality that Canada once stood for — principles enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and echoed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These principles didn’t arise in a vacuum. They come from Jewish and Christian values — the foundation of Canada’s legal and moral tradition.

Yet never once has Carney stood up to affirm that.

Equally troubling, such practices come hand in hand with sharia courts, blasphemy laws, and dhimmitude — a system that treats non-Muslims as second-class citizens. In many Islamic societies, speaking the truth, leaving the faith, or simply refusing to submit can cost you your freedom — or your life.

These are not Canadian values. They never have been.

When leaders like Carney reshape our national identity around Islamic values and practices —

like those celebrated during Eid al-Adha — it’s not inclusion. It’s surrender. It marks the slow dismantling of Western civilization: its principles, its institutions, and its moral foundation.

And if equating Muslim values with Canadian ones weren’t offensive enough, Carney delivered his Eid address at the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) in Ottawa — an organization with deep, well documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a global jihadist movement committed to reviving the Islamic caliphate and uniting the Muslim world under Islamic rule. The Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy combines the slow infiltration of Western institutions with the promotion of violent jihad — seeking to replace secular democracy with Islamic theocracy and sharia law, systems its followers believe are superior to all Western models of law, governance, and morality. The Muslim Brotherhood has inspired offshoots worldwide, including Hamas, and has been a driving force behind both violent resistance to Israel and the global surge in antisemitism.

Yet Carney had no issue delivering his message through MAC, one of the Muslim Brotherhood’s most openly aligned affiliates in Canada — unbothered that the Muslim Brotherhood itself is a designated terrorist organization in multiple Arab countries. He seemed equally unfazed by the ongoing audit into MAC’s charitable status for allegedly funneling funds and coordinating activities aligned with Muslim Brotherhood objectives.

And this is the man now declaring that Muslim values are Canadian values. If this is what now passes for Canadian values, then maybe it’s time to fight for the ones we’ve lost — before there’s nothing left to defend. Because Canada is no longer the country it used to be.

Image via Pixabay.