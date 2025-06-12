How many media lies will it take to wake people up?

I have a Notepad file containing a list of major lies promulgated by the media. It presently contains 124 untruths stretching back to Clinton’s “I did not have sex with that woman” up through “The Benghazi attack was caused by a YouTube video” to “Trump is a Russian asset” to “Biden is sharp as a tack.” That last one takes pride of place alongside the Autopen affair, which quite possibly represents the Biggest Political Scandal in American History.

Now I’ve added “The L.A. riots are mostly peaceful.” That one’s part of a set, which also contains references to the George Floyd riots and the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” performances.

Climate alarmists have been predicting imminent global catastrophes for the last 50 years, and we’re still here. None of their predictions has come to pass, yet the warnings continue. Other outrageous lies have been presented to us in all seriousness, and again, they invariably turn out to be false. How many times can a person believe these reports from the legacy news media before he wakes up and realizes that almost nothing they’re saying is true?

I heard it again last night. Someone at another table said, “By the time Trump is through, millions of people will have lost their health care benefits.” Yes — millions of illegal aliens will hopefully be losing their health care benefits. But this person actually believed that American citizens are being targeted.

All of these stories were reported as gospel by the legacy media, and when the truth finally came out, journalists rarely if ever apologized. If they did correct the story, it was briefly mentioned, usually at the end of a news program. Quite often, what they do is act like defiant children caught in the act: They point their fingers at someone else. We’re seeing it now with Jake Tapper’s book on Joe Biden. Despite the fact that the entire world watched Biden slowly disintegrate for four years, Tapper claims to have been misled.

Democrats dismissed concerns about Biden’s mental fitness as partisan attacks up until his debate with Donald Trump, when it became too obvious to ignore. Concerns about Biden’s mental fitness were suppressed or misrepresented. That alienated voters who value transparency about leadership capacity, particularly during times of crisis. This obfuscation likely diminished voters’ ability to make informed decisions, which could then fuel arguments that the Democrat party prioritized power over transparency.

Robert Hur, the special counsel who interviewed Biden, described him as “a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory,” sparking significant debate about his fitness. Subsequent media reluctance to pursue this story aggressively may have delayed public awareness. Republicans used the Hur report to argue that Biden benefited from a double-standard compared to Trump’s classified documents case, amplifying accusations of a “weaponized” Justice Department.

This long history of lies and misrepresentations is having significant social and political ramifications.

Public skepticism toward the media, government, and our institutions is deepening. There is increasing distrust in news reporting and official statements, and this is especially potent when visual evidence, like videos of riots or a diminished president being unable to speak coherently, contradicts narratives. Citizens may question whether officials are addressing public safety adequately or are instead protecting a political image.

The narrative defending President Biden’s diminishment goes hand in hand with that surrounding the Los Angeles riots. They both require suspension of disbelief that crosses into Orwellian territory.

So-called journalists refer to the riots as “mostly peaceful” while cars burn in the background. Such mischaracterization can alienate communities affected by violence and risks normalizing unrest. Residents affected by these riots may feel marginalized if the unrest is minimized by politicians and the media. Downplaying riots could alienate moderate Democrats who prioritize law and order, creating tensions between progressive and centrist factions.

It may also encourage future unrest, as some may believe that violent actions will be excused, especially if they align with certain socio-political causes.

Within the Democrat party, these issues have caused internal strife.

Finally, these controversies distract from substantive policy debates. Framing riots as “mostly peaceful” diverts attention from addressing root causes like border security or immigration reform. This paralysis hinders effective governance, leaving complex issues unresolved.

The lies and misrepresentations about issues such as Biden’s mental fitness and the L.A. riots erode trust, deepen polarization, and destabilize political processes. Socially, they risk alienating communities and normalizing unrest, while politically, they fuel opportunism, weaken party unity, and distract from governance.

Mitigating these issues will require transparent communication, rigorous journalism, and accountability for violence. However, the polarized climate and media bias make this difficult, suggesting that these issues will continue shaping public discourse and political outcomes.

Image via Pixnio.