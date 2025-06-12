RFK Jr unveils stellar vaccine advisory panel -- and the press beclowns itself

After Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. booted the 17-member CDC vaccine advisory panel, the naysayers in the press clutched their pearls and howled their horrors.

Here's a typical reaction from -- where else? -- MSNBC:

Dr. Sean O’Leary, an infectious disease expert with the American Academy of Pediatrics, told NBC News that Kennedy’s evidence-free accusations are “deeply insulting to the many scientists who contribute countless hours to the process.” The doctor noted that the ACIP panel is “a model for the rest of the world,” adding that Kennedy is now responsible for “manufactured chaos.” O’Leary told The New York Times that Kennedy’s move should be seen as “an unmitigated public health disaster.”

"An unmitigated public health disaster"?

What did this fool think was going to happen?

Anybody see a lost "unmitigated public health disaster"? I haven't.

And that "evidence-free" claim from the vaunted news outlet, is made, to say the least, without evidence.

Actually, Kennedy is right that the panel needed to go.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece , Kennedy defended the radical move, accusing the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (better known as ACIP) of featuring members “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest” who’ve become “little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine.”

Too bad they didn't investigate what he was talking about let alone read the op-ed much.

Vaccines have become a divisive issue in American politics, but there is one thing all parties can agree on: The U.S. faces a crisis of public trust. Whether toward health agencies, pharmaceutical companies or vaccines themselves, public confidence is waning. Some would try to explain this away by blaming misinformation or antiscience attitudes. To do so, however, ignores a history of conflicts of interest, persecution of dissidents, a lack of curiosity, and skewed science that has plagued the vaccine regulatory apparatus for decades.

Kennedy cited continuous conflicts of interest on this panel, a failure to enforce tranparency, and a monstrous rubber-stamp practice thatpu didn't even check if vaccines were safe for babies and pregnant women. He undoubtedly had some doozies of Big Pharma revolving door activity given his description of the problems seen, all of which really did undermine public confidence in public health.

COVID, of course, is what brought it all out into the open -- its failures to test vaccines, its vax requirement recommendations, its mysterious deaths on those who were healthy and young, its insistence that babies and toddlers be vaxxed, the sheer ineffectiveness of the vaccine making the vaccinated more vulnerable to catching COVID than the unvaccinated -- all of which benefited Big Pharma and its consultant contracts.

Of course there was conflict of interest. And a lot of us vowed never to pay attention to a thing these CDC buthosereaucats and board members ever said. Filled skate parks, orders to wear masks inside, tickets to those walking around outdoors without masks, mass lockdowns, and loss of learning of schoolchildren are what we got from these conflicts of interest. Never again.

That didn't stop the scaremongering, though. The left yelled that Kennedy would fill his panels with antivaxxer wack-jobs, which is the kind of thing that could only draw a 'sit down' command, given the record of public health authorities.

But that didn't come to pass.

Kennedy named his board -- and they are stellar -- medical professionals of courage who spoke out at the expense of their own careers and who were right because they really do follow science:

All of the mainstream media accounts I have read of this stunk to high heavens with leftist-establishment bias, some of them quite comically.

ABC News offended me a little less than the others, which howled about the public losing confidence in government advisory panels, as if COVID never happened. That horse left the barn years ago.

Kennedy told ABC News on Tuesday that the replacements for ACIP would not be "anti-vaxxers." However, some of the new members have previously espoused anti-vaccine sentiments, especially around COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA technology. One of them, Dr. Robert Malone -- who made some early contributors to mRNA vaccine technology -- spread misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming people were "hypnotized" into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19, such as vaccination. MORE: RFK Jr. has promoted 'freedom of choice' while limiting vaccines, food Retsef Levi, another newly appointed member, has previously published non-peer reviewed research alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting healthy people have died from the shots. Another of the new members, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, was a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, along with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health.



It's like Democrats being unable to distinguish legal from illegal immigrants. Find a problem with the COVID vaccine? Then that makes you opposed to all vaccines, which is the definition of anti-vaxxer. It's nothing but name calling.

But look at the treasures on that new board -- Kulldorff, Malone, several others, true men and women of science who look at facts and evidence instead of claims from paid lobbyists and their revolving door shills looking for their next Big Pharma gig on K Street.

They are amazing, true confidence-builders based on their non-ideological, fresh-faced takes on various matters regarding vaccines. Not a one of them is a vaccine-skeptic opposed to all vaccines. They have the added element of courage, standing up in the face of the Big Pharma juggernaut and saying 'no.' And note that these are people at the tops of their fields, too, in the far-left miasma of ivy league schools.

The press will undoubtedly continue to smear them, but these are the names the public knows and the doctors people trust, the ones who save lives and put people before profits.

It's a great day for public health and there's a powerful chance that there will be restored confidence in authorities who follow science, instead of dollars.

Once again, RFK is making us proud. He never disappoints.





