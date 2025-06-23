I hope I’m wrong about Trump bombing Iran

I hope I’m wrong that the war drummers demanding an immediate strike because the ‘window of opportunity is now’ are all based on dubious or simply nonexistent evidence. Tulsi Gabbard et al. was evidently wrong that Iran is not assembling and mounting a nuclear device on a delivery system to unleash on Israel — much less the United States — now.

I hope I’m wrong that the decades-long histrionics claiming Iran is merely months, weeks, days, hours, minutes (seconds?) away from obtaining a nuclear device by Netanyahu, et al. is yet again demonstrably false fear mongering.

I hope I’m wrong that the media-corporate-elite are just manipulating the American public again with another fabricated justification for expending American military lives and American taxpayer resources on the scale of trillions of dollars. Hopefully, this will not be yet another blood-soaked and ultimately disastrous failure, where destroying an ‘existential threat’ to the ‘free’ world manifests a horror like the murderous orgy of ISIS after the debacle of Iraq.

I hope I’m wrong that the IDF and IAF won’t be enough, forcing the ‘necessary’ deployment of USAF resources that are the ‘only’ means to deliver the ‘necessary’ bunker buster bombs for eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat. Unfortunately, uranium already enriched in Iranian possession, easily transported and hidden in canisters throughout the entire country (and likely transported by truck beforehand), was probably not destroyed by the barrage of bunker-busting anyway. How long until we see Israeli or U.S. special forces scrambling around Iran searching under every rock, tree and couch cushion — just to be sure?

I hope I’m wrong that pushing a terror-regime like Iran into a corner with no off-ramp while demanding unconditional surrender will drive defiant theocrats to scorched-earth recklessness. The Iranian government immediately passed measures to mine or sink a ship in the Strait of Hormuz after the strike, threatening the world with a major energy cataclysm worse than the 1970s crisis. Hopefully we won’t see destruction of neighbouring oil depots as well, wreathed with columns of toxic plumes not unlike Saddam Hussein’s burning of Kuwait after the First Gulf War. If we’re fortunate, we won’t see Iranian terror cells either, invited into the country by the Biden open borders policy, coordinating with the anti-American ‘woke army’ to wreak havoc on streets of America.

I hope I’m wrong that we will be forced to watch yet another disaster by unaccountable war mongers prostituting themselves for ideology or profit after orchestrating endless disasters of intervention from Afghanistan to Iraq to Libya to Syria and Ukraine. Unfortunately we will likely see yet more taxpayer-funded pensions for vile war hawks like Victoria Nuland or John Bolton while average Americans pay in their blood and misery and these damned Architects of Folly perpetually drag the U.S. through a never-ending sequence of catastrophes with impunity.

I hope I’m wrong that the real looming existential threat, the sociopathic CCP, will continue to be ignored while the U.S. military depletes what limited munitions remain in the armory. Munitions that cannot be replaced in a timely fashion by a hollowed-out American industrial capacity barely managing to repair U.S. Navy ships, much less build any. Assuming of course Navy ships can actually be resupplied on deployment by a woefully inadequate logistical support fleet vulnerable at sea without any escort.

I hope I’m wrong that this distraction with Iran will send the message that America is easily bogged down with military interventions of questionable strategic importance. Hopefully instead this sends a message of strength to Beijing and others that American military might is too powerful to challenge. More likely is the message America readily leaves a power vacuum for the CCP to fill when the overstretched U.S. Navy removes assets from the Chinese theatre. All one needs is a CCP-compliant media-corporate-elite machine to manipulate and deceive just long enough while their aircraft carriers blockade Taiwan, or steal islands and fishing waters from treaty allies like the Philippines and the Japanese, or even threaten the Alaskan EEZ.

I hope I’m wrong that President Trump will fail to manage this confrontation as skillfully as predicted. A confrontation definitely not desired by the vast majority of American voters. Hopefully, instead of yet another obscenity like Iraq or Afghanistan, we observe a successful disarming of the nuclear ambitions for the terror-regime Iran with military precision — and nothing more.

I hope I’m wrong that we will however have upon us an open-ended gaping sinkhole in the desert devouring endless American lives and taxpayer dollars bleeding away the immense yet quite finite and waning strength of the American experiment all for some ill-defined ‘regime change.’

Meanwhile the CCP already declared war on the United States. Offshoring of American industrial might leads to Chinese-manufactured devices embedded with cellular modems to disable key infrastructure. Agents of the CCP recruited or masquerading as researchers exploit American universities and smuggle in bio-ecological weapons for sabotaging essential food production — and worse. The CCP approves and enables Chinese manufacturers shipping key chemicals fuelling the Mexican cartels and Chinese money launderers sanitising the profits for the mass murder of Americans.

Consider the time bombs, bio-weapons, and the bodies. The enemy is the CCP and not Iran. We are already under attack and they will exploit any misstep. America cannot afford the expensive distraction of yet another escalating maelstrom of a Middle Eastern Pandora’s box. Trump’s political career and indeed America’s very future are threatened.

I hope, for all our sakes, I’m wrong.

Dr. Shawn A. Means is a mathematical biologist and Christian apologist with numerous research publications watching with great concern the careening of America on a precipice of geopolitical folly.

Image: Public domain.