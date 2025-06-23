« I hope I’m wrong about Trump bombing Iran
June 23, 2025

More than 100 women attending music festivals across France stabbed with syringes and injected with unknown substances

By Olivia Murray

We don’t have to live like this:

At least 145 women across France were targeted in syringe attacks at the Festival of Music 2025 (Fête de la Musique), which offers free concerts in cities across the country.

French authorities have not yet indicated what, if any substances, were involved in these specific attacks.

Before I even knew what kind of individuals perpetrated these needle attacks, I already knew—we probably all do—and it wasn’t the few white Frenchmen left but…Muslim migrants. While most of the creeps are still on the lam, a Bangladeshi suspect has been arrested as well as another man who shouted at his victim in Arabic, claiming to be a doctor.

They kept telling us that the waves of third world migrants they were bringing into the West would be tomorrow’s “doctors” and “engineers” so…well-played.

Some of the cities where needle attacks occurred at the highest rates were Chambéry, Metz, Paris, Montpellier, and Grenoble—and, since many of the women did not experience cognitive issues after being injected, the date-rape drug (GHB), which is typically used, was ruled out. What was in those needles? Semen? HIV?

But the risk of being stabbed with a syringe and injected with an unknown material wasn’t the only violence brought by the migrants during the concerts: there were stabbings, “battles with police,” sexual assault, gang activity, and around 50 cars were lit on fire:

And, here’s a man kicking a young woman on the ground in the head:

While he and his buddies (who fail to intervene) may have French citizenship, they’re certainly not French.

Like I said, we don’t have to live like this—but leftist “progressives” are condemning us to this future—they truly are the biggest blight to ever afflict humanity.

