Donald Trump will not embroil America in a long war

It’s a strange day when conservatives whom I admire start sounding like the left. President Trump has never said he would send troops to Iran for an endless war. Yet, libertarians and others are using the same tactic as the left: accuse your opponent (Trump in this case) of something he never said, then attack him for it.

President Trump has never proposed sending ground troops to Iran, yet his detractors keep shouting this falsehood. In the past, Trump has used military power effectively without deploying ground forces. He knows how to leverage the military to achieve victories without boots on the ground.

Time and again, Trump has resolved conflicts using military power without committing troops or declaring war. Consider the MOAB—the “Mother of All Bombs,” a 21,600-pound Massive Ordnance Air Blast, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal at the time. In 2017, Trump authorized its use in Afghanistan, obliterating ISIS-K commanders, 96 terrorists, and their operational base. This strike ended the enemy’s control of the area.

Early in his first term, Trump ordered the MOAB strike while dining with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. The move sent a clear message to Xi, the Taliban, and even Putin: Trump means business.

The same “experts” now claiming the sky is falling once told Trump it would take years and ground troops to defeat ISIS. Instead, Trump dismantled ISIS in Iraq in record time and under budget, without fanfare.

Then the “hair on fire” crowd warned that killing Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s second-ranking figure and a leading terrorist, would provoke all-out war. Trump authorized a precision strike, neutralizing Soleimani with no such war materializing.

Trump has used military force judiciously and without troops on the ground in Syria, Pakistan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

When I hear friends accuse the president of wanting a “forever war,” it sounds like they’re saying, “We’re smarter than Trump; we know more than him, and we don’t trust him.” They seem to forget that when Iran shot down a U.S. drone, many called for military retaliation, but Trump refused. He understands the careful use of power, and I respect him for it.

President Trump isn’t trying to take over Iran. He’s addressing a nuclear threat that could endanger our cities if left unchecked. When a nation chants “Death to America,” we should take it seriously. With over 300 million lives at stake, allowing a radical regime to possess an atomic bomb is a risk we cannot afford. Given the president’s track record of using force prudently, I trust he won’t invade Iran or micromanage its governance. His goal is clear: prevent those who wish us harm from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Former Congressman Steve Stockman served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, with both Jewish and Muslim staff members in his office. He was also a member of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Emerging Threats. Congressman Stockman traveled extensively to high-risk and unstable countries, focusing on critical international issues.

Alongside Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, he received an award in Beirut, Lebanon, for his impactful work in the Middle East, an event broadcast live to an audience of 60 million Muslims. He traveled widely across the Middle East and worked diligently to oppose the JCPOA (Iran Nuclear Deal). His efforts in the region contributed to his being falsely targeted by the Obama administration.