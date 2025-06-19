Hey, protesters: ‘No Kings’ means no laws!

Now that we’ve witnessed their anger, what were “No Kings” protesters really advocating?

Beyond unending hatred for President Trump, how would they answer this basic question?

Ignorance of our extraordinary history has opened the way for yet another opportunity to usurp it. Led last week by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and his “No Kings” propaganda, arrogant swipes at our social contract by powerful Progressives have tricked oblivious Americans into the streets to scream for an end to law itself.

Sadly, these angry hordes never read Thomas Paine’s classic 1775 pamphlet “Common Sense.” If they had, they would remember his words praising our giant step forward: “In America, the LAW is King.”

Not only does it rule us equally, but there is a dignified and difficult process for its alteration. Yet the false stories about Trump violating our Constitution (by actually enforcing it!) have driven some people insane. Thus, they protest the very existence of laws.

There’s a stark difference between enforcing a contract and pretending to respect it. One is honorable, whereas the other is fraud. Regarding fakery toward our Constitution, according to Paine, “a long Habit of not thinking a Thing wrong, gives it a superficial appearance of being right.”

Why has our social contract been under attack for a long time? Because our system of limited government deliberately prevents self-dealing con men from abusing America’s wealth and upending our culture of thoughtful liberty.

Yet a convincing pretense of fealty could earn one access to the fruits of America’s productivity, and by all accounts has.

In a classic love-triangle maneuver, Schumer, the legacy media, and rogue judges have promised their base the moon. Straying so far from reality, they can’t deliver and are instead diverting jilted supporters toward Trump as the usual go-to rage target.

Heck, they may even believe that politicians can end hunger, injustice, unkindness, and disease, all while doling out happiness. Regardless, Trump is threatening their knight-in-shining-armor image by insisting on enforcement of law and restoration of limited spending. You can’t buy the moon on a limited budget.

Even worse for the grifters, Washington, D.C. must now work to get paid, like the rest of the country. This is what many politicians fear most, especially those who have likely become captured through bribery based on having Chinese Communist Party spies as drivers, advisers, and lovers. It’s a bad problem to have, and as a workaround, they opened the border and allowed chaos and destruction to reign. No Kings, indeed.

Among rotten D.C. bureaus, one most due for a competency check is the Election Assistance Commission. A cursory review of federal records published on their website, in comparison to the corresponding documents maintained by state election officials, makes a Paine fan wonder if the definition of “assistance” has changed. Does it now mean incompetence? Has it become a euphemism for cooking the books? Or is the reason election records at the federal, state, county, or precinct level never match that only the EAC has the wisdom to understand how to interpret them?

Last week’s protesters should be happy to know there do not appear to be any “Kings” in election bureaus, according to deep research done by USA4Freedom. As demonstrated by the North Carolina Board of Elections, which arbitrarily decided not to apply voter identity laws to overseas voters and disenfranchised 2.7 million voters as a result, election officials seem to just make it up as they go. A report from USA4Freedom regarding the 2022 midterms showed 30 million noncompliant voter registrations in 21 states. Over ten million votes were attributed to these materially deficient registrations in that election alone.

This might have made 2022 the second most secure election in American history, except 2024 has likely taken that prize. America will know which horse won that vaunted race on July 22nd, when USA4Freedom reveals its 2024 nationwide report. In the meantime, rest assured that whatever happened, it’s the fault of “Clerical Error.”

Poor Clerical Error is an impish “assistant” who relishes pressing the “enter” key at inappropriate times, like when registration date precedes birth date. Once that pranked entry disappears into the black hole called the Official Statewide Voter List, there’s no way to remedy it. Our wise election officials tolerate Clerical Error’s benign chaos, as it expels Kings from elections entirely.

Ironically, Chuck Schumer was re-elected in 2022 — at least according to Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, the chief election official of New York. You will have to take her word on that, however, as USA4Freedom measured 743,563 error-riddled votes, 128,986 noncitizen votes, and 35,312 votes with no voter at all in the official record of Schumer’s election. Stavisky, unlike you, can just tell how legitimate that was.

It’s never a bad day to review “Common Sense,” but the “No Kings” protest demands it of us. When Schumer says touch your nose, it really means time to hit the history books.

Marly Hornik is the co-founder and CEO of USA4Freedom.com and REAL.Vote. She has coordinated more than 10,000 volunteers to audit elections in 21 states, advocate for legally valid elections to over 700 local representative bodies across America, and file federal lawsuits in nine states demanding that the voters, votes, and counts be lawful and accurate.

