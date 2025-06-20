Another region where Trump’s talents can solve problems

The conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir is one of the most dangerous in the world, even a potential trigger for nuclear confrontation. India revoked Kashmir’s autonomy in August 2019, and recent tensions, including the April 22 massacre of 26 mostly Indian tourists in Kashmir by gunmen, have made the region’s future even more uncertain.

The United Nations, along with major powers like China and Russia, now call for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution, but these efforts have so far not proposed a durable peace framework. The Kashmir conflict last saw real diplomatic efforts when India and Pakistan met briefly at the Agra Summit in July 2001.

But President Trump offers what his predecessors have not: mediation between India and Pakistan to broker a lasting solution to the “thousand years” of conflict in Kashmir. His proposal was met with resistance from India, which considers Kashmir a bilateral issue, and welcomed by Pakistan, which advocates for third party intervention.

In seeking to broker a deal on Kashmir, the Trump administration should mirror aspects of the Abraham Accords, which brought normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations — incentivized diplomacy, regional cooperation, and U.S. mediation — to broker the “Kashmir Accords.”

Key elements of these accords should be the following:

Primarily, the will of the Kashmiri people — namely, their aspirations and right to self-determination. For decades, Kashmiris have lived through cycles of violence, political repression, and curfews.

A commitment from both India and Pakistan to engage in constructive dialogue under the facilitation of the United States. Both countries would need to offer confidence-building measures, demilitarization steps, and guarantees for human rights in Kashmir. The goal would be to create an environment where India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiris can find common ground for peace.

The Trump administration should continue to use trade with the United States to bring both parties to the table and to de-escalate. For example, the Trump administration could link ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations to broader Kashmir Accords.

The Trump administration should push both nations to initiate bilateral trade and tourism to establish groundwork for future agreements.

India and Pakistan should pursue mechanisms for joint counter-terrorism and intelligence operations to build greater value and purpose in bi-lateral relations.

The United States, with its global influence and past success in mediating complex conflicts, should take the lead in brokering Kashmir Accords and lasting peace in South Asia.

Anila Ali is an author, a faith leader, and a retired California public school teacher.

Wajid Ali Syed is a multimedia journalist who has focused on U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East and South Asia for over 20 years. Wajid has also worked for international media organizations including the BBC and Voice of America. He’s an award-winning independent filmmaker and recently finished a short documentary on Christian persecution in Pakistan titled Faith Under Fire.

Image: Neelum Valley in Kashmir. Credit: Ishtiaq Ali Khan via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.