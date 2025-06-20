Speaking of a civil war

The media is having a field day with Iran blowing up MAGA. They have "civil war" fever and can't wait for the shooting to start. I don't deny that there are differences, a totally healthy thing in an organization, but don't be on a civil war unless you are talking about the DNC.

According to news reports, the DNC is not only having divisions but the finances are in trouble. This is the story:

The Democratic National Committee is trying to navigate numerous self-inflicted problems that could haunt Democrats as the 2026 primary season approaches. Among the challenges the DNC faces is infighting, a slowdown of fundraising from major donors, and a declining war chest, according to a new report in The New York Times. The report cited more than two dozen Democratic lawmakers, donors, strategists, DNC members, and party officials, all of whom acknowledged the struggles the organization faces as it tries to rebuild the party. “What they are seeing is headline after headline of incompetence and infighting, and I think that is a real problem not just for the D.N.C. but for the larger Democratic brand,” Ruffus Gifford, finance chairman for Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign, told The Times. “We need to come together and focus on the issues at hand. That’s got to happen now. And I mean today. And if that can’t happen, we need to shift course.”

Headlines of incompetence and infighting? Why are they seeing that? Because that's what's happening. They are also watching Democrat spokespersons make total fools of themselves, from Rep. Jasmine Crockett talking about "white boys" to speakers warning about a "king." What serious person invests in something like that? Not many, as the story points out.

The Semocrat's money shrank. according to the article, by $4 million whereas the GOP has raised $29 million. The Martin-Hogg fight didn't help either.

Who is going to turn this around? That's the problem. I can't see former President Obama or President Clinton creating the kind of enthusiasm needed. They had their day and seem to be answering a lot of questions these days about the millions they deported rather than any great accomplishments.

So life goes on and the Democrats have no clue about the future. They just know that they hate Trump, but even that song gets older and older.

Image: Pixabay