The Democratic National Committee is broke and broken

The leftists I follow on social media are very consistent: It’s the end for Trump and the Republicans. This time (and the phrase “this time” has different meanings every day) it’s all going to end. However, the reality seems to be that, if anything is going to end, it’s the Democrat party—at least the Democratic National Committee (“DNC”), which is the executive leadership organization for the Democrat party.

The DNC is where party solons gather to make policy decisions, allocate funds, and plan for the next presidential convention. It’s also broke and in utter chaos, according to the New York Times. And while the Times never mentions DOGE cuts to USAID, inquiring minds want to know if those cuts didn’t expose that the DNC long ago stopped being a grassroots organization and, instead, was a taxpayer-funded AstroTurfTM entity.

Image created using ChatGPT.

All of us suspected trouble when David Hogg got booted from being the DNC Vice Chair. The Times claims this happened because Hogg announced plans to primary elected Democrat politicians for being insufficiently progressive. While that can’t have helped him, the reality was that the move to oust him began in February when one of the losing candidates contended that the party that holds itself out as the champion of American women “gave the two male candidates an unfair and insurmountable advantage over the women candidates.” Apparently being an anti-gun soy boy was an insufficiently diverse identity for becoming DNC Vice Chair.

But it’s not just Hogg. Here’s some of the loopier stuff generated during DNC chair debates, elections, and acceptance speeches:

Highlights of the DNC Chair Forum pic.twitter.com/Jmt2R7wlkk — Samuel Winchester (@According2_Sam) February 3, 2025 DNC Chair vote today began with a "land acknowledgment" about how the USA is indigenous, stolen land pic.twitter.com/0voM9qoaNC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2025 One of the nominees for Vice Chair at the DNC is "non-binary" so the Democrats had to quickly adjust the voting rules for "gender balance."



Those rules are as confusing as you'd expect... pic.twitter.com/keDmU7lsFG — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) February 2, 2025

This not a serious party, nor is it a party that represents most of the American people or their concerns. No wonder that the New York Times article doesn’t even bother to pull punches, stating the problem right there in the heading and sub-heading:

The D.N.C. Is in Chaos and Desperate for Cash Under its new leader, Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee has been plagued by infighting and a drop in big donations, raising alarms from Democrats as they try to win back power.

The article, of course, tries to pin most of the problems on Martin, even though he’s only been in the role for four months. The key takeaways are as follows:

Money problems are so serious that the DNC is thinking about begging for a loan. That is, the party of George Soros and the entire panoply of Silicon Valley billionaires is going begging, because the rich guys have closed their checkbooks. “In the first four months of the year, only three people gave $100,000 or more to the D.N.C., according to Federal Election Commission reports.” And apparently, the little people aren’t coughing up cash, either.

Labor leaders representing 2.3 million union members are questioning the DNC’s ability to move forward under Martin’s leadership.

With a new chairman in place, party members are fighting for spoils and resent that Martin is giving key positions to his allies.

The Hogg kerfuffle exposed the party’s tumult.

The one thing that the article never mentions is USAID. This is a peculiar omission. As DOGE dug through how USAID’s money was being distributed (and as people like DataRepublican (small r) analyzed the flow of the taxpayer money that was actually traceable), it became very apparent that a lot of the money that kept the Democrat party afloat was taxpayer money that was pumped into NGOs that, in turn, funneled it back to the Democrat party. Having the USAID spigot turned off should be considered in a report such as this.

Nor should we forget that, for a long time, ActBlue didn’t bother to ensure that donations paid online to Democrats via credit cards came from actual Americans. It was pretty darn clear that a significant portion of the DNC’s funding came from foreign sources.

So, we have one of America’s two major political parties taken over by lunatic policies (race, climate, “gender identity,” open borders, embracing terrorism, etc.) and lunatic people (see the videos, above). That party can no longer freely accept fraudulent donations, its billionaires have abandoned it, and it no longer has taxpayer money funneled to it through leftist NGOs. At this point, is anyone even surprised that it’s collapsing?