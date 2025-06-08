Gavin Newsom makes clear who’s at fault in Los Angeles

As you’re probably aware, illegal aliens, communists, Antifa foot soldiers, and other agents of Marxism, Islam, and chaos, went to war against federal law enforcement officers rounding up illegal aliens in Los Angeles (estimated to be 10% of Los Angeles County’s population, although I suspect that estimate is very, very low). There’s a lot to say about all this, including the notable fact that the people who were setting fires and throwing projectiles waved Mexican and “Palestinian” flags, and were funded by socialist NGOs, but I actually want to focus specifically on California’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

This was not a peaceable assembly as contemplated in the First Amendment. This was a riot that may well have risen to the level of a true insurrection. Trump, having learned the lessons of June 2020, did the right thing by calling in the National Guard. Naturally, the media and the local politicians insisted that what was happening was a “mostly peaceful” protest to borrow that infamous 2020 phrase.

Image (modified) by Gage Skidmore. CC BY 2.0.

But Gavin Newsom went further, and he did so in a way that sums up the entire Democrat party. To appreciate this, you need to understand that, on his watch as governor, illegal immigrants have been showered with enticing benefits (in addition, of course, to the state officially announcing an insurrection in 2018, when it passed a law refusing to abide by federal immigration laws). His illegal support for this war on our national sovereignty, whether by signing bills or implementing programs, includes:

Expanding Medi-Cal to all illegal aliens under 26, and supporting expanding it to all illegal aliens.

Giving student financial aid to illegal aliens.

Providing tools for illegal aliens to start businesses.

Funded legal aid to block illegal alien deportations.

And of course, Newsom has supported other policies, such as:

California’s “sanctuary” status, per a law signed by his predecessor Jerry Brown.

Illegal alien access to WIC.

Illegal alien access to free food in public schools.

Access to medical care for all pregnant illegal aliens.

State disability and paid family leave benefits for illegal aliens

In-state tuition for illegal aliens.

Home loans for illegal aliens.

Cash assistance for illegal aliens.

Newsom has also been onboard with the breakdown in social order in California. He signed bills ensuring that mentally ill or predatory men who claim to be women will be housed in women’s prisons, encouraging mutilating surgeries and toxic chemicals for sexually confused people, allowing schools to hide from parents the fact that students (probably with help from the schools) believe they’re “transgender,” forcing “all-gender” bathrooms on schools (putting girls at serious risk), etc.

Also on his watch, homelessness has increased by 14%. In a classic example of Fox-Butterfield logic, leftists are bewildered about how this has happened, given the money Newsom has poured into “fighting” homelessness. The answer, of course, lies in the tagline from Field of Dreams: “If you build it, he [the homeless] will come.”

And then there’s crime. Since Newsom became governor, and even accounting for the fact that 2020’s lockdowns and George Floyd riots created an exceptional short-term crime spike in leftist jurisdictions, homicide, aggravated assault, auto theft, shoplifting, and car break-ins have all increased in California. California is also a huge cartel hub. Just last week, the feds in Long Beach, California, seized 50,000 kilograms of a chemical precursor to meth.

I note all this data about Newsom’s tenure as governor to make it clear that his policies entice illegal aliens and encourage criminality beyond merely entering our country illegally. His pro-illegal alien and anti-rule-of-law stance is an invitation to illegal aliens, Antifa, and other left-wing anarchists to believe that they have license to riot and attack federal law enforcement officers.

And with an active insurrection in Los Angeles, what does Newsom do? He blames Trump for inciting violence by ordering the National Guard to quell the violence:

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.



Don't give them one.



Never use violence. Speak out peacefully. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

I’ve told before the story of a friend of mine who managed to drag her husband to a marriage therapist because they were fighting so much. The husband freely admitted to verbally abusing his wife. The problem in the marriage, he explained—the reason for the fights—was that she pushed back against the abuse. The husband, of course, was a textbook narcissist.

So is Gavin Newsom. So is the entire Democrat party. Anybody who has had to live or work with a narcissist or has seen a loved one in a narcissist’s crosshairs, knows that they are utterly toxic, destroying everything they touch. To have an entire political party given over to this disorder can only spell disaster, and we’re seeing that play out today in Los Angeles, California.

(And for those wondering, Trump is a raging egotist. He’s actually not much of a narcissist.)