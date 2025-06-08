L.A. burns for the second time in six months, Trump sends troops, and local wokester pols bleat tin-earred responses

Sometimes stupidity can't be fixed.

Which brings us to the ridiculous, tin-earred reactions to President Trump's statesmanlike, Reaganesque decision to dispatch the National Guard to restore order to the nation's second-largest city in the wake of illegally present foreign nationals violently rioting over ICE enforcement operations, the city set on fire.

How does one explain the idiocy of just this?

Deploying the National Guard to LA is an unnecessary escalation. No one wants their community to become militarized — it raises the potential for people to get hurt and erodes public trust. President Trump, don’t do this. https://t.co/2YQPdoIwKe — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) June 8, 2025

It's a tweet from wokester San Diego congresswoman, Sara Jacobs, who has always lived behind walled gates as the billionaire heiress to the local Qualcomm fortune. She's never lived in Los Angeles, either, but feels qualified to horn in, given her city's 125-mile proximity to Los Angeles. And by some amazing irony, she posted her concerns about people getting hurt and erosion of public trust as if some kind of Middletown, America, had been disrupted, -- right above a news photo featuring billowing smoke from a massive arson fire and a Mexican national waving the flag of the country he doesn't want to get sent back to in rage and defiance, as if the time for trust and safety hadn't come and gone a long time ago in those parts, before the arrival of at least 10 millions illegals, a million of whom have rolled into Los Angeles. Does she think safety and trust come with the sudden arrival of a million illegals?

She was hardly alone. Let's move up the coast to Orange County, represented in Congress by wokester Democrats Dave Min, Mike Levin and Derek Tran.

Min likes to gaslight:

As the LAPD is reporting, the protestors in LA are being peaceful. This is not a rebellion or an invasion. There is no legal basis, including under 10 U.S. Code § 12406, for Trump to take over California's National Guard.



Trump is trying to cross the Rubicon and take this… — Rep. Dave Min (@CongressMin) June 8, 2025

Sorry pal, we all saw the pictures.

More gaslighting here:

David Huerta was peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights when he was assaulted and injured by ICE agents. He is currently in the hospital under detention.



This is unacceptable.



Praying for David’s health and demanding accountability. https://t.co/m9jCGav9oz — Rep. Dave Min (@CongressMin) June 6, 2025

The man was rioting, toots.

Min also likes the "our democracy" hand-wringings, pioneered by Democrats on Jan. 6, 2021:

Donald Trump is trying to illegally hijack California’s National Guard in an end run around posse comitatus, which prohibits the deployment of troops on domestic soil.



This is not just lawless, it is a direct attack on our democracy and our Constitution. — Rep. Dave Min (@CongressMin) June 8, 2025

Been there, done that. Sorry, Dave, that act has gotten old.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Levin prefers the Panglossian perspective on the situation:

California has not requested assistance from the National Guard because it is not needed. Local and state officials are able to effectively manage the situation. Invoking the Insurrection Act under these circumstances is not a show of leadership — it is an abuse of power. In this… — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) June 8, 2025

What planet does he live on? The city is blowing up, we can see it blowing up, not just with fiery infernos, but with store lootings, trashed infrastructure, and assaults on lawmen, and he wants us to think it's the best possible world. Call him Pollyanna.

Everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Riots in 77 seconds:



Watch this small business owner desperately try to defend his livelihood from a hoard of violent felons, that Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass want us to believe are innocent protesters pic.twitter.com/iAhDrscKWp — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 8, 2025

Rioters in LA are pouring gasoline on vehicles and setting them on fire



LAPD Chief says these are “peaceful protests”



This is why President Trump is sending in the National Guardpic.twitter.com/3h7HOXVa1A — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 8, 2025

His colleague, Rep. Derek Tran, denies any failure from local officials, though, and assures us he's got an inside bead to what Trump is thinking that the rest of us don't have:

I have full faith in our local and state law enforcement to properly and lawfully manage this situation. President Trump’s activation of the National Guard is not meant to protect public safety, it is intended to incite fear and chill free speech. I encourage all Californians to… — Rep. Derek Tran (@RepDerekTranCA) June 8, 2025

Translation: He's happy it happening in someone else's district.

Notice also his use of the word "Californians," asking them to remain peaceful. With only illegally present foreign nationals doing the rioting (along with radical leftwingers) he must think only Californians are out rioting -- not illegally present foreign nationals who have no right to be here. The old "California men" to join the Minnesota Men and the Maryland Man, you see.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles itself, even the ones with less-woke reputation have shown their true colors -- here are a pair of disappointments:

Former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, purported hero of the Palisades fire this past January, defended illegals as Los Angeles burns:

It’s time to do what is right for our country and state. Undocumented people who are here for a number of years, have been contributing to our communities and economy, and have no criminal record deserve a pathway to citizenship. I encourage our leaders to have a meaningful… — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) June 7, 2025

Nope, not mayoral material.

Caruso is famous for protecting his shopping mall from fire based on advance preparations and has made many sensible statements on rebuilding and city incompetence. Now he's talking up illegals who are out burning less wealthy people's part of the city down and fighting the cops.

Conclusion: I guess everyone is conservative about things he knows best. He doesn't know jack about illegals.

This one, too, once had a reputation for common sense, having been elected to throw Soros district attorney George Gascon out. As his city burns, he's busy tweeting about sandwiches:

Moving on to the seventh circle of hell, we have Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

First, she eggs them on:

To the immigrant community in Los Angeles:



You belong here.

You are not alone.



Los Angeles is your home — and we are fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/rXWKbsDTAl — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 7, 2025

Los Ángeles tiene el orgullo de ser una ciudad de inmigrantes y vamos a defender a nuestras comunidades. pic.twitter.com/fRF88JZCi7 — Alcaldesa Karen Bass (@AlcaldesaDeLA) June 7, 2025

Then, when they take her literally about fighting for their "right" to stay, she takes it back

This is a difficult time for our city. As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County.



Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount,… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2025

See, when it's her city being gored, suddenly she doesn't mean it literally.

Nice touch, bringing up the last batch of fires that trashed her city.

Oh, and she learned her Spanish in communist Cuba.

Further up the coast to the Bay Area, this statehouse dimwit is in denial:

Vance calls the LA protests an “invasion.” 4 min later, Miller calls it an “insurrection.” 29 min later, Hegseth threatens to send in Marines.



It’s like clockwork. They’ve chomped at the bit for months for a pretext to declare martial law under pretext of insurrection/invasion. pic.twitter.com/Nn94XUk4KJ — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 8, 2025

Did he just say 'pretext'? Like, just a little spot of bother blown out of proportion, and Trump was using the matter to stomp his boot down on the rioting wokesters and illegal foreign nationals, with no real reason to?

We saw what happened in Portland, Minneapolis, Kenosha, St. Louis, pal. Nothing was done and all of those places have gotten the reputation of Detroit now. Trump is doing what should have been done a long time ago. The hour is late, Scott, not early.

Which brings us to the grandaddy of them all, Gov. Gavin Newsom who says he'd like to Californify the nation as its president:

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.



Don't give them one.



Never use violence. Speak out peacefully. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

It's telling that Gov. Brylcreem seems to think Trump's troop dispatch is about public relations, messaging, image, and not a concrete response to a physical problem. How are those stern warnings working out as another parking lot full of cars goes up in flames, Gav?

Like King Lear, he is yelling at the sea.

The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens.



This is deranged behavior. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

And like Joe Biden, he thinks rioting illegals are "citizens."

And to call quelling a flaming insurrection by these foreigners waving Mexican flags "deranged" is actually deranged. He's so out of touch he calls peacemaking insanity.

Locals and ex-Californians aren't impressed:

Seconded with extreme prejudice. Gavin Newscum can kiss his presidential hopes goodbye. .@RealJamesWoods https://t.co/77N23kMmWB — Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) June 8, 2025

Another “mostly peaceful protest” brought to you by @GavinNewsom.



DEPORT. pic.twitter.com/4F4tNlc0M4 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025

Wonder why.

Any questions as to why that state is unable to govern itself?

Image: Screen shot from X video.