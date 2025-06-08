ABC’s Terry Moran finally stripped off the fake objectivity mask

Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, is one of my favorite people in the administration. That’s because he’s got a razor-sharp mind that allows him to expose all the leftist lies and assumptions in media queries, and, with simplicity and clarity, to respond with the truth. Given his communicative abilities, perhaps it’s not surprising that ABC’s Terry Moran issued a vile personal attack against Miller. One gets the feeling that it's not just anti-MAGA sentiment but real jealousy at work. ABC seems to be trying to figure out how not to get sued (my guess, not ABC’s words).

Moran has always been a leftist (he got his start at The New Republic), but he used to go through the motions of straight reporting. Working at ABC since 1997, he covered lots of stories (Supreme Court nominations, foreign wars, scandals, etc.), and won the usual prizes from self-congratulatory, left-leaning prize outlets. The incest of leftist media was a lovely bubble, and he operated gracefully within it.

Terry Moran interviews President Trump, April 30, 2025. Public domain.

However, one of the things that’s been so helpful about Donald Trump and his administration is that he strips away that gracious mask that the members of the leftist nomenklatura have so long worn and, instead, exposes them for what they really are, which is red in tooth and claw Marxists. I find this very helpful, because I prefer to see my enemy coming, as opposed to getting stabbed in the back. It also helps voters understand what their thought leaders really believe.

Most importantly, MAGA madness has stripped away the lie of journalistic neutrality. American journalists have seldom been neutral. After all, we’ve known for decades that Walter Duranty was a Marxist shill who, in 1931, wrote Pulitzer-Prize-winning articles for The New York Times about the wonders of the Soviet Union, even though it was clear he knew that the country was a totalitarian hellhole. The New York Times has not disavowed that reporting, nor has the Pulitzer board revoked the award.

There’s also good evidence that both Edward R. Murrow and Carl Bernstein were left-leaning, something they conveniently left out of their reporting when they attacked (respectfully) Sen. McCarthy and Richard Nixon, and never mentioned in the many hagiographic homages to these men. It doesn’t mean that their facts were wrong; it does mean that Americans never knew the prejudice that drove how they chose what facts to report and how they shaped those facts.

That’s a little bit of pre-modern journalistic history. Now, of course, those masks are getting ripped off daily, with Moran being the most recent to “tell us what you really think.”

As for me, I think it’s kind of excellent that Terry Moran stripped off his “I’m a neutral reporter of objective facts” mask and revealed the dripping red teeth and claws of a true Trump hater—and, stupidly, that he did it against Miller, one of the smartest, most logical people ever to work in D.C.:

Public domain.

Projection much, Terry?

I also appreciate that I had the same take on Moran’s outburst as Stephen Miller before I even read his take! That’s the kind of thing that makes me feel as if my brains are working today:

The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 8, 2025

And because this is 2025 and not any year in previous history, there’s a strong likelihood that Miller will take legal action against ABC for the calumny that Moran leveled against him. That explains why (a) Moran (and ABC?) deleted the tweet, and ABC is apparently contemplating what consequences to impose against Moran: Thus, he’s been “suspended pending further evaluation.” It remains whether those consequences will end Moran’s career entirely, demote him to a back corner, or require him to issue an apology. Given his estimated wealth ($20 million), a groveling apology might be the worst punishment of all.