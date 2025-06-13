Florida sheriff advises would-be rioters 'we will kill you'

In Brevard County, Florida, the local sheriff doesn't play around.

Here's his message to would-be rioters and looters, looking to duplicate the riots in Los Angeles:

BREVARD SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY TO POTENTIAL RIOTERS: "If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not gonna play." pic.twitter.com/HYuhEBqV4Q — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 12, 2025

The whole speech is dramatic and to the point -- simple, direct, and understandable.

The most interesting part is in its striking contrast to the failure of law enforcement in Los Angeles, whose leaders refuse to back the blue. They refuse to enforce riot laws, and as a result, they get more riots. Here, riots aren't tolerated, so there aren't any riots

It's hardly the first time we have heard talk like this from Florida's officials.

Remember when Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the wake of a hurricane, pretty much said the same thing?

Governor Ron DeSantis with a reminder to potential looters-



“YOU LOOT- WE SHOOT!”🔥



Who agrees with that sentiment 100%? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KNnkufcuFb — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) October 8, 2024

There's a culture in that state -- of not tolerating looting.

Which is actually pretty important. As tough as some of Presiddent Trump's enforcement actions are on illegal immigrants, what he's trying to do is reestablish a culture of normalcy around the idea of immigration -- if you want to immigrate to the U.S., the only way to do it is the legal way, anything else is not normalcy.

It's the same for civil order. Looting is something so abnormal, so strange, so unthinkable in Florida it doesn't happen, at least as a reflexive act as it does in California because the message is delivered again and again, through officials such as DeSantis and Ivey -- or inversely, through California's Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose state sees fearsome rioting and looting, again and again.

I'm surprised the ACLU or some other lawyers' group doesn't come out and sue the man for saying what's actually pretty right and moral, the established practice of most previous civilizations in the establishment of law and order. But they haven't. Seems they don't have anything on him, or more likely, there's a culture of order in Florida.

The sheriff should be applauded, for protecting those whom he serves.

Image: Screen shot from X video.