Will Israel turn pigeons into deadly drones?

Talk about throwing your phone or whatever meeting planner you are using. Once again, Israel is miles ahead of their adversaries. Let's check this via HotAir:

On the strikes against IRGC Air Force leadership: Israel tricked the top command of Iran’s air force into a meeting and then kept them there, I’m told by an Israeli security official. “We did specific activities to help us understand things about them and then used that information to make them act in a specific way,” the official said. “We knew this would make them meet, but more importantly we knew how to keep them there.”

Then there is Iranian commander Hossein Salami, who was sounding really tough not long ago and now he is looking for those magical 72 virgins who never really show up. The virgins are probably scared of the Israelis too.

Okay and hats off to the Israelis. This is a demonstration of war planning and execution that would make Patton proud.

So what's next? Well. the Iranians may have to use pigeons to communicate with each other. Tie a note around the right leg and throw the bird and direct him to your fellow commander. Frankly, good luck with that because the Israelis probably have that one covered. Don't be surprised if Tel Aviv will soon unleash their legendary pigeon brigade that deliver the note and explode upon delivery.

You think I'm crazy? Maybe but I never thought that they would hack phones the way they did. Pigeons to the rescue! Stay tuned.

Image: AT via Magic Studio